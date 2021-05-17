Debut Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge from Oct. 1-2 includes Tiesto, Steve Aoki, Chainsmokers, Benny Benassi

Global music producer Insomniac today announced details for the next chapter of Beyond Wonderland, as the fan-favorite electronic dance music festival brings its magic and fantasy to the Pacific Northwest for the first time.

Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge will make its debut Oct. 1-2 hosting more than 65 popular and diverse dance music artists – among them Tiesto, the Chainsmokers, Steve Aoki, Benny Benassi and Felix Cartal – during three nights of camping and two days of music, art and exploration.

Tickets for the age 18 and older event go on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday at pnw.beyondwonderland.com. General-admission tickets begin at $219, plus taxes and fees. During the two-day festival at the Gorge, with the Columbia River as a backdrop in George, headliners will take a journey with Alice into her psychedelic storybook, a place beyond attendees’ imaginations.

The festival will bring an immersive atmosphere, stunning sights and sounds, cutting-edge production, art installations, interactive experiences and more that have made Beyond Wonderland a popular global brand. Since 2010, Beyond Wonderland has drawn 400,000 fans in California, Mexico, Colombia and more.

Transforming more than 170 acres of a venue, the multisensory audiovisual experience of Alice’s psychedelic storybook includes three stages: Fractal Valley, Cheshire Woods and Caterpillar’s Garden. Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge’s inaugural 2021 artist lineup is:

1788-L, 3lau, AC Slater, Alan Walker, Alison Wonderland, Armnhmr, Benny Benassi, Bijou, Blunts & Blondes, Capozzi, the Chainsmokers, Cheyenne Giles, CID, Claptone, Darrius, Devault, Dr. Fresch, Drezo, Dustycloud, Eprom, Feed Me, Felix Cartal, G Jones, GG Magree Gravedgr, Green Velvet, Hherb Highlnd, Huxley Anne, John Summit, Joyryde and Juelz.

Also: Kaivon, Kayzo, Kendoll, Levitate, Loud Luxury, LP Giobbi, Lucii Malaa, Moore Kismet, Nostalgix, Petey Clicks, Quackson, Rawtek, Regard, Rezz, Rohry, Said the Sky, Sidepiece, Sir Kutz, So Down, Softest Hard, Steve Aoki, Svdden Death, Syence, Tails, Tiesto, Vanic, Vanz, Virtual Riot, Wax Motif, Whipped Cream, Wuki and Yultron.

For more than 25 years, Insomniac has produced more than 2,000 festivals, concerts and club nights for nearly 7 million attendees across the globe. The company’s premier annual event, the Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the world’s largest dance music festival and attracts more than 525,000 fans over three days.

Insomniac was founded by Pasquale Rotella and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993. In 2013, Insomniac entered into a partnership with Live Nation. For updates on the 2021 festival, visit pnw.beyondwonderland.com. To stay up to date with the latest Insomniac news, visit insomniac.com.