UPDATED: Tue., May 18, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Everett at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.
Basketball
High school boys: GSL: East Valley at Othello, 7 p.m.
High school girls: GSL: East Valley at Othello, 5:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
High school: GSL: North Central, Mead, Ferris, Cheney at Central Valley, 6 p.m.
Soccer
College men: Wenatchee Valley vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 5:15 p.m.
College women: Yakima Valley vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 3 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.
