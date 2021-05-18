Spokane Indians notebook: Mariners top prospects in town for the week with Everett

The Spokane Indians start a six-game home series on Tuesday against the Everett AquaSox, the High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The AquaSox have a roster filled with 13 of the Mariners top 30 prospects.

Some of the notable names to watch at Avista Stadium this week include outfielder Julio Rodriguez (Mariners’ No. 2 prospect and the No. 5 overall prospect according to MLB.com), right-handed pitcher Emerson Hancock (Mariners’ No. 3/No. 26 overall), and right-handed pitcher George Kirby (Mariners’ No. 5/No. 80 overall).

Hancock is slated to start for Everett on Thursday and Kirby will get the start Friday.

Roster moves

Right-handed pitcher Karl Kauffmann, the Colorado Rockies No. 18 prospect, was promoted to Double-A Hartford on Tuesday.

In two games with the Indians, the Rockies’ second-round pick (77 overall) in the 2019 draft went 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA over 9 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and two walks. He held opposing batters to a .167 average.

Kauffmann spent three years on the University of Michigan staff, the last two as a starter, and was instrumental in helping the Wolverines finish the 2019 season as the College World Series runners-up.

RHP Andrew DiPiazza was added to the roster to replace Kauffmann.

DiPiazza was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Rockies in 2020 following two seasons with Division III Rowan University. He will make his professional debut with Spokane.

Team updates stadium policy

The Spokane Indians announced on Monday all fully-vaccinated fans are no longer required to wear a face covering at Avista Stadium.

The team will continue to follow CDC and Washington State Department of Health Guidelines by requiring all fans ages 4 and up who are unvaccinated to wear a mask to attend games.

Bag policy update

The Avista Stadium bag policy has recently been updated. Beginning immediately, fans will be able to carry certain styles and sizes of bag into the stadium for games.

Bags that do not meet the requirements shall be returned to vehicles. Bags that are not allowed include backpacks, camera cases, drawstring bags, fanny packs, grocery store bags, purses, and tote bags.

All approved bags, no matter what variety must be checked by Spokane Indians security at the Family Gate.

Requirements are posted on the team website: www.milb.com/spokane/ballpark/knowbeforeyougo.

Vaccination clinic today

The Washington State Department of Health is offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Avista Stadium on Tuesday, May 18th from 5-7:00 p.m. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered to those 18 and older. Visit the team website to reserve a spot.