Dear Annie 5/20

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: My husband and I have a beautiful house. We love to entertain. But a constant headache for us and our guests is the fact that our neighbors have small dogs who are constantly yapping. We cannot go out for the mail without them barking. Forget spending time outside on our patio.

Is this something we have to live with? I wonder if the neighbors are even aware of it: It seems to be an issue of the parents’ not hearing the kid screaming in the restaurant while everyone around does. – Canine Cacophony

Dear CC: You have the right attitude: Start by assuming that your neighbors aren’t even aware of the issue. Drop by their house for a friendly chat to enlighten them. If this is your first time really speaking with them, introduce yourself and spend a few minutes getting to know them.

Then segue toward the bark of the matter: “It seems that most times we go into our yard, it starts your dogs up. This is making it difficult for us to spend time outside. Would you consider keeping them inside more often – or are there any other solutions we can help with?”

If they still need to leave their dogs outside for part of the day, propose jointly planting privacy hedges along your property line to block the dogs’ line of vision.

Befriending the dogs is another good option if they aren’t aggressive. Ask your neighbors if you can spend time visiting with the pups in their backyard so that they get accustomed to your scent and learn you’re not a threat.

If the issue still persists and your neighbors don’t seem eager to resolve it, maybe it might be time to file a formal noise complaint with the relevant body – a homeowner’s association, landlord, animal control or the police if you live in a rural area.

Because the status quo isn’t just stressing out you and your husband; it’s stressing out the dogs.

