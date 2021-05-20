Things to do in Spokane: May 21-28 – brunch and cooking
UPDATED: Thu., May 20, 2021
Cooking Class: South American Tapas – Hands-on cooking class with new instructor Cherina Everman. Each reservation is for two people. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $180. (509) 822-7087.
Parisian Brunch With Local Frenchie Alex Barrouk – Make a salmon scramble, fingerling potatoes, wild mushrooms with herbs, cheese and charcuterie, café au lait and more French cuisine staples by chef Alex Barrouk. Attendees must register in pairs. Visit wanderlustdelicato.com to register. Saturday, 11 a.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $180. (509) 822-7087.
Nectar Bottomless(ish) Mimosa Brunch Series – A seven-week series of bottomless(ish) mimosas with a variety of fixings and a brunch buffet in Kendall Yards. Each week offers two service times: 9:30 and 11 a.m. Visit nectarcateringandevents.com to register. Sunday. Nectar Tasting Room, 120 N. Stevens St. $24.99. (509) 869-1572.
Cooking Class: Lebanese With Chef Lesa – Start by making falafel and garlic hummus from scratch. Then make Lebanese Lubee, a sumptuous beef stew with tomato and many spices. Finish with a dessert of yogurt, rosewater and pistachio. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.
Celebrating Diversity: Our Differences Make Us Great – Dr. Melissa Bedford of Eastern Washington University discusses celebrating identities and how to talk to children about diversity. Part 2 of a three-part series. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter
Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.