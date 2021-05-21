Man in his 60s killed in four-car crash on I-90 Thursday

While his identity hasn’t been released, officials say the victim of a fatal four-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 Thursday was a man in his 60s.

The man was driving a Chevrolet truck west on Sprague Avenue near South Dyer Road at about 3:30 p.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lanes, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The Chevy collided with a Ford F150, Porsche Macan and a Toyota Camry before coming to a stop.

Bystanders attempted to give first aid to the driver of the Chevy, but he was not breathing, the sheriff’s office said. Shortly after Spokane Valley Fire personnel arrived, he was pronounced dead.

A witness told police the man appeared slumped over before the crash even occurred. The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release his name and cause of death at a later date.

The driver of the F150 had an injury to his left arm and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The women driving the other two vehicles were uninjured.

The road was closed for several hours but reopened at about 8 p.m. Thursday. The crash is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.