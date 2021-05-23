The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Golf

2021 course guide for Spokane-area golf courses

From staff reports

Avondale GC: Hayden Lake, Idaho, (208) 772-5963. 18-hole greens fees: weekends/weekdays, $61.50, except Mondays at $47. 9-hole weekends/weekdays, $33. 18-hole seniors (60+), $55. 18-hole juniors, $47. Members guest: $47. 18-hole cart fee: $35; 9-hole: $19. 18-hole cart fee (nonmembers): $40; 9-hole: $22. Tee times: no deadlines. (avondalegolfcourse.com)

Bryden Canyon GC: Lewiston, (208) 746-0863. 18-hole greens fees: weekends, $29; weekdays, $25. 9-hole: daily, $18. Junior rate, free with adult round. College rate, $18 with ID, $6 for LCSC student/faculty. 18-hole cart fee: $20 per rider, $30 (2-person same household); 9-hole: $15 per rider, $20 (2-person same household). Replay rate, $10. Tee times: no deadlines. (brydencanyongolf.com)

Chewelah G&CC: (509) 935-6807. Course open-Sept. 30 weekend/weekday (includes cart): 27 holes $71; 18 holes $56. Every day after 2 p.m. (includes cart): 18-hole $43; 9-hole $30, 9-hole walking $20. Seniors, 9 holes $20, 18 holes $35, 27 holes $45; juniors free on 9 holes with paying adult, 18 holes $22, 27 holes $27. Walking rates all season weekend/weekday: 9 holes $25, 18 holes $38, 27 holes $48. Tee times: up to 14 days in advance. (chewelahgolf.com)

Circling Raven GC: Worley, Idaho, (800) 523-2464. 18-hole greens fees (with golf cart, GPS and use of practice range): Spring: Monday-Thursday: $89; Friday-Sunday and holidays: $99; replay (same day) and junior rates: $50. Summer : Monday-Thursday: $99, Friday-Sunday: $109; replay and junior rate: $60. Fall : Monday-Thursday: $89, Friday-Sunday $99; replay and junior rate: $50. Tee times: no deadlines. (cdacasino.com/golf)

Coeur d’Alene GC: (208) 765-0218. 18-hole greens fees: Monday-Thursday, $35.85, Friday-Sunday and holidays, $37.74; seniors, Monday-Thursday , $30.19, Friday-Sunday and holidays , $33.02; juniors $15.09 . 9-hole: Seniors, Monday-Thursday $19.81, Friday-Sunday and holidays , $21.70; juniors $10.38 . 18-hole cart fee: $32.08; 9-hole: $18.87. Tee times: Call before midnight one week prior. (cdagolfclub.com)

Coeur d’Alene Resort: (208) 667-4653. 18-hole greens fees: weekdays/weekends, May: $165, twilight $110; June: $195, twilight $145; July/August: $255, twilight $175; September: $195, twilight $145; October: $135, twilight $85. Resort rate without stay and play package varies on availability. Fees include cart, range balls and forecaddie (gratuity not included), sports massage and complimentary bag tag. Tee times: booked up to 60 days in advance. (cdaresort.com/play/golf)

Colfax GC: (509) 397-2122. 18-hole greens fees, $25, college (ages 18-24) $20, junior $15. 9-hole: $18, college $15, junior $10. 18-hole cart fee: $30; 9-hole: $20. Tee times: weekends, call one day in advance; weekdays, no deadlines. Thursday night course closed for men’s league through June 17. (colfaxgolf.com)

Dominion Meadows GC: Colville, (509) 684-5508. 18-hole greens fees: weekends/weekdays $32/$28; senior 18-hole: $28/$26, college $28/$26, junior $18. 9-hole fee: weekends/weekdays $22/$20; senior 9-hole: $20/$18, college $23/19, junior $10. 18-hole cart fee: $30; 9-hole: $15. Tee times: no deadlines. (colvillegolf.com)

Deer Park G&CC: (509) 276-5912. 18-hole greens fees: $33 ($15 for sunset rate, times vary); $30 for members, $28 for seniors, $16 for juniors. 9-hole: $22, $20 for seniors, $12 for juniors. Afternoon special (after 1:30 p.m.): 18-hole adults and seniors, $25; juniors $12. 9-hole adults, seniors $20, juniors $8. 18-hole cart fee: $17; 9-hole $8.50. Tee times: no deadline. (deerparkgolf.com)

Downriver GC: Spokane, (509) 327-5269. 18-hole green fees: $43; 9-hole $27. Sunset rate $20. Junior 9- or 18-hole $15. Tee times: seven days in advance at 2 p.m. (my.spokanecity.org/downriver)

Esmeralda GC: Spokane, (509) 487-6291. 18-hole greens fees: $45; 9-hole $27. Sunset rate $20. Junior 9- or 18-hole $15. Tee times: seven days in advance at 2 p.m. (my.spokanecity.org/esmeralda)

The Fairways GC: Cheney, (509) 747-8418. 18-hole: Monday-Thursday greens fees $33; weekends $37, senior $23, junior $14. 9-hole (weekends after 12) $24, senior $23, junior $14. Tee times: no deadline, dynamic pricing all the time at (golfthefairways.com)

Harrington G&CC: (509) 253-4308. 18-hole greens fees: Wednesday-Friday $22, $20 for seniors and military; $16 for juniors. 9-hole: $18, $14 for seniors and military; $12 for juniors. Monday-Tuesday 18-hole $14; 9-hole $14. 18-hole cart fee: $26; 9-hole: $16. Tee times: no deadlines. (harringtonbiz.com/golf)

Highlands GC: Post Falls, (208) 773-3673. 18-hole greens fees: Weekday: $35, junior $16. Weekend: $42.95, junior $16. 9-hole: $26, junior $16. 18-hole cart fees: weekday $14.95; weekend $17 per seat; 9-hole: $9 per seat. Twilight time is after 2 p.m. and is $30 to walk. Tee times: no deadline. (thehighlandsgc.com)

Idaho Club: Sandpoint, (208) 265-2345. 18-hole greens fees (all fees include range and cart): weekdays (Monday-Thursday): 7-10:30 a.m. private members only, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m $89-$140. Weekends (Friday-Sunday): 7-10:30 a.m. private members only, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. $109-$140. Tee times required. (theidahoclub.com/Nicklaus-signature-course/)

Indian Canyon GC: Spokane, (509) 747-5353. 18-hole greens fees: $45; 9-hole: $29. Sunset rate $20. Juniors 9- or 18-hole $15. Tee times: seven days in advance at 2 p.m. (my.spokanecity.org/Indian-canyon)

Latah Creek GC: Spokane, (509) 448-1212. 18-hole greens fees: weekdays (Monday-Friday and after 3 p.m. weekends), $39; weekend before 3 p.m. $42; rate for pre-book weekdays $44, weekends $46; senior rate on Monday-Friday $39, weekend $42. 9-hole: weekdays and after 3 p.m. weekends, $27; weekends $30. Juniors 9- and 18-hole $12. College (with ID) 18-hole before 3 p.m. $42, after 3 p.m. $26. Twilight 9-hole $19. 18-hole single cart fee per golfer, $18; 9-hole $9. Tee times: no deadline. (spokanecounty.org/1141/Latah-Creek)

Liberty Lake GC: (509) 255-6233. 18-hole greens fees: weekdays (Monday-Friday, after 3 p.m., weekends), $39, weekend before 3 p.m. $42; rate for pre-book, weekdays $44, weekends $46; senior rate Monday-Friday $39, weekend $42. 9-hole weekdays and after 3 p.m. weekends, $27; weekends $30. Juniors 9- and 18-hole $12. College (with ID) 18-hole before 3 p.m. $42, after 3 p.m. $26. Twilight 9-hole $19. 18-hole single cart fee per golfer: $18; 9-hole: $9. Tee times: up to nine days in advance. (spokanecounty.org/1210/Liberty-Lake)

The Links GC: Post Falls, (208) 777-7611. 18-hole greens fees: Friday-Sunday $41; Monday, Wednesday and Thursday $37; 9-hole Friday-Sunday $27; Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, $23; Tight-Wad-Tuesday: 18-hole $28 with bucket of range balls. Seniors/military (Monday-Thursday), $31 for 18 holes, $18 for 9 holes. Juniors: $16. 18-hole cart fee: $17 per seat; 9-hole: $11 per seat. Tee times: no deadlines. (golfthelinks.net)

MeadowWood GC: Liberty Lake, (509) 255-9539. 18-hole greens fees: weekdays (Monday-Friday and after 3 p.m. weekends), $39, weekend before 3 p.m. $42; rate for pre-book, weekdays $44, weekends $46; seniors Monday-Friday $39, weekend $42. 9 holes: weekdays and after 3 p.m. weekends, $27; weekends $30. Juniors 9- and 18-hole $12. College (with ID) 18-hole before 3 p.m. $42, after 3 p.m. $26. Twilight 9-hole $19. 18-hole single cart fee per golfer: $18; 9-hole: $9. Tee times: up to nine days in advance. (spokanecounty.org/1234/MeadowWood)

Mirror Lake GC: Bonners Ferry, Idaho, (208) 267-5314. 18-hole: weekdays $26.50, weekends and holidays $28.50, juniors $9.50. 9-hole: weekdays $19, weekends and holidays $21, juniors $5. Cart fee: 18-hole $25, 9-hole $15. Cart trail fee: $5. (bonnersferry.id.gov/mirror-lake-golf-course)

Palouse Ridge GC: Pullman, (509) 335-4342. 18-hole greens fees for residents (live within 40-mile radius): $63. Nonresidents: $115. Seniors (60 and up)/faculty and staff: $53. Students: $44 (Monday-Thursday $39). Juniors: $20. Twilight: $49. 9 holes : $49. WSUAA member: $61. All rates include cart. (palouseridge.com)

Pine Acres: Spokane, (509) 466-9984. 9-hole: weekdays $10, seniors $9, juniors $9. All players $10 on weekends. Range bucket prices: 150 balls for $16, 100 balls for $11, 70 balls for $10. (https://bit.ly/3fXDi7J)

Pinehurst GC: Pinehurst, Idaho, (208) 682-2013. 18-hole greens fees: weekday and weekend $28, 9-hole $18. Play all day Monday and Thursday, $18, $30 with cart. Cart fees: 18-hole $22; 9-hole $12. (pinehurst.com)

Pomeroy GC: 18-hole greens fees: weekends/weekdays $20. 9-hole: $10. Cart path fee: $5. Tee times: none.

Ponderosa Springs: Coeur d’Alene, (208) 664-1101. 9-hole: weekdays $13, weekends $15. Weekdays: seniors (55 and over) $11, juniors (17 and under) $11, and military $11. Weekends: seniors $13, juniors $13 and military $13. Ten-play passes: $110. Pull carts only: $4. Club rentals: $3. Tee times: none. No dress code. (ponderosaspringsgolf.com)

Prairie Falls GC: Post Falls, (208) 457-0210. 9-hole greens fees: $24.50, with shared cart $41.50, golf cart alone $47. Juniors $13. Trail fee: $13. Pull cart: $5. Range balls: small bucket (38-42 balls) $5, large bucket (72-76 balls) $8, jumbo bucket (165-170 balls) $15. (pfgolf.com)

Priest Lake GC: (208) 443-2525. Greens fees: Opening-June 20 weekdays: 18-holes $30, 9-holes $25; weekend 18-holes $40, 9-holes $28. June 20-Sept. 12 weekdays: 18-hole $45, 9-hole $25; weekend 18-hole $56, 9-hole $35. Sept. 12-closing weekdays: 18-hole $30, 9-hole $25; weekends, 18-hole $40, 9-hole $28. Twilight after 2 or 3 p.m., $40 (with cart) all you can play in off-season, $25 in peak season. Senior/military/student discount is 10%. Tee times: no deadline, but time availability varies. (plgolfcourse.com)

Quail Ridge GC: Clarkston, Wash., (509) 758-8501. 18-hole greens fees: $30. 9-hole: $20. 18-hole with cart: $45; 9-hole: $30. Tee times: up to two weeks in advance. (golfquailridge.com)

The Creek at Qualchan GC: Spokane, (509) 448-9317. 18-hole greens fees: $45; 9-hole: $29; sunset rate $20. Juniors, 9- and 18-hole $15. Tee times: seven days in advance at 2 p.m. (my.spokanecity.org/qualchan)

Ranch Club GC: Priest River, Idaho, (208) 448-1731. Weekends/weekdays $24. 9-hole: weekends/weekdays $18. Twilight (after 4 p.m.) $15. Junior $10. 18-hole cart fee per rider: $14; 9-hole $10. Tee times: Holidays and weekends. (ranchclubgolfcourse.com)

Ritzville GC: (509) 659-9868. 18-hole greens fees: weekdays/weekends $22; senior (Monday-Thursday) $17. 9-hole: $15, senior (Monday-Thursday) $12. Unlimited rounds (Monday) $10, students $5. 18-hole cart fee $20, 9-hole $10. Tee times: no deadlines.

Sandpoint Elks GC: (208) 263-4321. 18-hole greens fees: weekends/weekdays $26.67 plus tax. 9-hole: weekends/weekdays $18.89 18-hole cart fee: $15.59 per seat. 9-hole: $10 per seat. Pull cart: $5. League nights: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5 p.m. Women’s league at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Tee times: before 3 p.m. on league nights. (elks.org/lodges)

Shoshone G&TC: Kellogg, Idaho, (208) 784-0161. 18-hole greens fees: weekends/weekdays $27, senior (age 65 and up) $22, junior $19 (18 and under). 9-hole: weekends/weekdays $16, senior $13, junior $10. Thursdays (except holidays), all day $30 including cart. Veterans 18-hole $21, 9-hole $13 every day; Veterans play half price fee on Mondays. 18-hole cart fee, $27; 9-hole $14. Tee times: call/online for tee times. (shoshonegolf.com)

St. John G&CC: (509) 648-3259. All-day greens fees: weekends/weekdays $18. Pull cart $3. Motorized cart $25.

St. Maries GC: (208) 245-3842. 18-hole greens fees: weekends $30; weekdays $26; juniors $13. 9-hole: weekends $18; weekdays $16; juniors $8. 18-hole cart fee $26; 9-hole $13. Senior Wednesdays: 18-hole $13; 9-hole $8. Tee times: no deadline.

Stoneridge GC: Blanchard, Idaho, (800) 952-2948. 18-holes: $65. $79 with cart. 9-holes: $45. $54 with cart. Junior: 18-hole $20, 9-hole $12. Twilight (after 3 p.m.): $45, $54 with cart. Tee times: month or more. (stoneridgeidaho.com)

Tekoa GC: (509) 284-5607. Greens fees weekday: 18-hole $32, 9-hole $19. Senior/military/college: 18-hole $25, 9-hole $15. Junior: 18-hole $16, 9-hole $10. After 6 p.m.: 18-hole and 9-hole $15, walking unlimited. Weekends: 18-hole $37, 9-hole $23. Junior after 12 p.m.: 18-hole $20, 9-hole $17. After 4 p.m.: 18-hole and 9-hole $20 unlimited walking. Cart rental per seat: 18-hole $17, 9-hole $12. Pull cart: 18-hole and 9-hole $5. Tee times: none. (tekoacc.com)

Twin Lakes Village GC: Rathdrum, Idaho, (208) 687-1311. 18-hole greens weekday fees: $40 ($57 with cart), weekend fees: $42 ($59 with cart); seniors (Monday-Friday) $30 ($47 with cart); juniors (under 18) $20 ($33.50 with cart). 9-hole, Monday-Friday before 8 a.m. and after 3 p.m.: $25 ($33.50 with cart), weekends: $27 ($35.50 with cart); seniors (Monday-Friday) $20 ($28.50 with cart); juniors $13.50 ($19 with cart). Twilight rate after 2 p.m.: $32 ($49 with cart). Tee times: call in advance. (golftwinlakes.com)

University of Idaho GC: Moscow, Idaho, (208) 885-6171. 18-hole greens fees: public $30 ($25 after 2 p.m.); students $21 ($16 after 2 p.m.); seniors/faculty/military $26 ($21 after 2 p.m.); juniors $10 (10 and under play free). 9-hole fees: public $20; students $16 ($11 after 2 p.m.); seniors/faculty/military $18 ($12 after 2 p.m.). 18-hole cart fee: $15 ($18 per extra seat); 9-hole: $10 ($12 per extra seat). Tee times: accepted one week in advance. (uidaho.edu/golfcourse)

Trailhead GC: Liberty Lake, (509) 928-3484. 9-hole greens fees: adult $20, seniors $17, juniors $10, services $17, twilight (5 p.m.-1 hour before dark) $17. Second-round fees: adult $9, seniors $8, juniors $5, services $8. Season passes for unlimited play: adult $675, seniors/services $575, juniors $175. Pull cart $5. Club rental $12. Power cart: 9-hole $16; 18-hole $32. Trail fee $8. Range balls: small $6, medium $8, large $10. (libertylakewa.gov/golf)

Wandermere GC: Spokane, (509) 466-8023. 18-hole greens fees: weekdays $32, weekend until 3 p.m. $36, $20 after 3 p.m.; seniors $28, junior $18. 9-hole: weekdays $24; seniors $22, juniors $10. 18-hole cart fee: $30; 9-hole: $15. Tee times: weekends, call one week in advance; weekdays, call one day in advance. (wandermere.com)

• Rates may vary based on course condition. Contact course for daily rates.

