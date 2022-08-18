Spokane’s Andrew Von Lossow comes up short in round of 32, ending entertaining U.S. Amateur run

Spokane’s Andrew Von Lossow’s entertaining run at the U.S. Amateur ended in heartbreaking fashion Thursday, but not before the fan favorite pushed Ben Carr to the limit at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey.

Von Lossow staged one final rally in a back-and-forth battle against Carr, No. 70 in the world amateur rankings. Von Lossow won Nos. 15 and 16 to tie the match. Both birdied the par-5 17th, but Von Lossow’s drive on the tough, par-4 closing hole drifted way right of the fairway.

Von Lossow’s punch shot left him in heavy rough right of the green and facing a difficult chip shot. Carr was 30 feet from the pin after his approach. Von Lossow deftly coaxed his chip across the speedy green to about 6 feet, but his par putt caught the left edge and lipped out. Carr, a fifth-year senior at Georgia Southern, made a 4-footer to win 1 up.

“I was definitely a little nervous, but I was loving it,” Carr told Golf Channel. “Super exciting moment to be all square on 18 at the U.S. Am. Andrew played great. I was just lucky to come out with the win.”

Von Lossow lipped out a par putt Tuesday on No. 18 to drop into a 15-for-11 playoff. He came through the playoff Wednesday morning to earn the No. 63 seed in the field of 64.

The 34-year-old Von Lossow, the oldest competitor to reach the round of 32, enjoyed strong support from Ridgewood members and locals while handling sixth-ranked Michael Thorbjornsen 3 and 2 late Wednesday. Golf Channel commentators frequently mentioned Von Lossow’s growing popularity, thanks in part to his fearless play and unconventional amateur career in a field packed with college standouts.

Roughly 50 spectators followed along as Von Lossow and 34th-seeded Carr endured major momentum swings. Von Lossow birdied No. 1 but found himself three down after the sixth hole. He responded with three straight pars while Carr made three consecutive bogeys.

Carr won Nos. 13 and 14, but Von Lossow took the next two holes with a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th and a two-putt par on 16.