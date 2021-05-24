Multiple police calls put school in lockdown

staff

From staff reports

A series of Monday morning police calls for a shooting, an assault and a car collision led to the temporary shutdown of a Spokane school.

Three unrelated calls near each other all came within about an hour, beginning with reports of a shooting near the corner of Cataldo and Medelia. Police considered the call involving two men a domestic violence incident, according to a press release. No one was injured, but the Stevens Elementary School was put on lockdown for a short time.

About 15 minutes after the shooting call, police were called to a fight between two men about two blocks away in the 1900 block of East Desmet.

One was armed with a baseball bat and one with a golf club. A third man tried to break up the fight. One man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Another was arrested.

An hour later, police were called to a collision near the intersection of Napa and Cataldo. One of the cars was sent onto the front porch of a nearby house. One driver was taken to the hospital.