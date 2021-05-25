College track notebook: Mt. Spokane grad John Dressel among dozens of local athletes headed to NCAA regionals

From staff and wire services

John Dressel from Colorado and 58 athletes from Washington State, Idaho, Eastern Washington and Gonzaga will be competing in the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field West Preliminaries Wednesday through Saturday at Texas A&M in College Station.

It’s the final step in their attempts to qualify for the 2021 NCAA Championships June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.

Dressel, a grad student from Mt. Spokane, and three athletes at WSU and one each at Gonzaga and Idaho have qualified in two events. A 10-time All-American, three in outdoors track, Dressel will run the 5,000 and 10,000.

Other multiple qualifiers: WSU: Charisma Taylor (women’s 100 hurdles, triple jump), Ja’Maun Charles (men’s 100, 200) and Colton Johnsen (men’s 5,000, steeplechase). Gonzaga: James Mwaura (men’s 5,000, 10,000). Idaho: Zachary Nunis (long jump, triple jump).

The other qualifiers:

WSU: Women: Kaili Keefe (1,500), Neema Kimtai (1,500), Stephanie Cho (400 hurdles), Aislinn Overby (high jump), Suzy Pace (HJ), Kaylee Sowle (HJ), Emily Coombs (pole vault), Carolina Ulloa-Daza (hammer), Kendra Sachse (javelin). Men: Paul Ryan (1,500), Zach Stallings (1,500), Sam Brixey (110 hurdles), Nick Johnson (110 hurdles), Mitch Jacobson (HJ), John Kolb (discus), Alex Cielo (javelin), Gabe Shouman (javelin).

Idaho: Women: Malania Thacker (steeplechase), Tayler LyDay (triple jump). Men: Zack Short (shot put), Grady Leonard (hammer), Cullen Williams (hammer), Ben Doucette (110 hurdles), Deyondre Davis (400 hurdles), Tim Stevens (1,500).

EWU: Women: Morgan Fossen (pole vault), Savannah Schultz (PV), Katrina Terry (PV), Vernice Keyes (hammer), Emmanuella Engle (javelin). Men: Parker Bowden (110 hurdles), Justin Roosma (steeplechase), Colton Kautz (hammer), Gavin Lee (javelin).

Gonzaga: Women: Kristen Garcia (5,000). Men: Yacine Guermali (5,000), Jake Perrin (5,000), Peter Hogan (10,000), Ben Hogan (steeplechase), Alex Walde (steeplechase).

• Tayler LyDay of Idaho, who won the triple jump and finished second in the long jump with career-best marks at the 2021 Big Sky Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships May 12-15 in Ogden, Utah, has been named the conference co-Freshman of the Year.

The native of Portland, Oregon, won the triple jump at 41-8¾ and was runner-up in the long jump at 19-1¼. She shared the award that goes to the freshman who scores the most points at the championship meet with Taryn O’Neil of Northern Arizona. Both scored 18, O’Neil in a 1,500-5,000 double.

• LaTroucka Duke, a Sacramento State freshman from West Valley, placed second in both the women’s 100 (12.04 seconds) and 200 (24.41) at the Big Sky meet to earn first-team All-Big Sky. Her 11.67 clocking in winning the second heat of the 100 prelim was a PR. She also ran the second leg on the Hornets’ 4x100 relay that placed fifth.

• Scout Cai, the GNAC record holder who captured her second conference pole vault championship last weekend with a vault of 12 feet, 3½ inches, has been invited to the 2021 NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships Thursday-Saturday in Allendale, Michigan. Her GNAC-record vault of 13-3 two weeks ago has her ranked 16th in the country.

• The Northwest Conference announced that Whitworth senior Nick McGill was named the NWC Men’s Field Athlete of the Meet for the conference championships, junior Keara Simpson was the Women’s Field Athlete of the Meet and Kolby Blackler was the Men’s Freshman of the Year.

McGill won the award for the second time after he had six-top three finishes including a second straight decathlon title. Simpson, from Lake City HS and North Idaho College, won the shot put and discus. Blackler won the 110 hurdles, was second in the 200, fifth in the triple jump and was part of the Pirates’ winning 4x100 relay and runner-up 4x400 team.

• Twenty-four members of Whitworth’s outdoor track and field team were named NCAA Division III All-West Region by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association with individual performances that rank within the top five regionally or are members of a top-three-ranked relay team.

Men: Kolby Blackler (triple jump, 110 hurdles, 200, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), Benjamin Brinkley (javelin), Luke Davis (discus, shot put), Kainoa Figueira (4x400 relay), Riley Flanagan (4x100 relay), Ignacio Garcia (hammer), William Glick (800), Stephen Haugland (hammer), Travis Herrera (pole vault, 400 hurdles, 4x400 relay), Reed Hurst (shot put), Samson Irish-Lodge (triple jump, 4x100 relay), Nick McGill (decathlon, javelin, triple jump, long jump, high jump, 4x400 relay), Joel Mott (10,000), Logan Wright (4x100 relay).

Women: Alison Ball (4x100 relay), AbbieJo Carlson (hammer), Amelia Hewson (100 hurdles, 4x100 relay), Monica Kaylor (high jump), Jordyn Lungo (4x100 relay), Eva Millan (javelin), Madison Peffers (4x100 relay), Lauryn Rawls (discus), Keara Simpson (discus, shot put), Renee Tiumalu (shot put).

• Tyler Shea, a Northwest Nazarene junior from Northwest Christian HS, and Marcus Rice, a Saint Martin’s junior from Shadle Park and Spokane Falls CC, were named to Great Northwest Conference all-academic teams in men’s track and field. Shea has a 3.93 GPA, Rice a 3.57.

• Community Colleges of Spokane freshman Harlon Stuits was named the Northwest Athletic Conference Week 10 men’s track & field athlete of the week. He leads the NWAC in the 110 hurdles (14.58) and is second in the 400 hurdles (53.62). His times would have been good enough to win the 2018 and 2019 NWAC championships in those events.

• Eastern Oregon’s versatile Olivia Lane, a senior from Clarkston, was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week duplicating an award she won at the CCC Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Lane was second in the heptathlon (4,419 points) and third in the high jump (5-1) to earn All-CCC honors, fifth in the long jump (17-7) and also competed in the triple jump, hurdles and a relay.