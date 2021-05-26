Nick Bush provides solid outing, Spokane Indians knock off Eugene

Nick Bush struck out six over five innings and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Eugene Emeralds 7-1 in the second of a six-game High-A West series at PK Park on Wednesday.

Bush, a 24-year-old lefty, allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks.

Aaron Schunk went 2 for 3 and drove in the Indians first three runs, including a two-run single in the third.

Spokane (7-13) added single runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth innings, with Jack Blomgren and Niko Decolati picking up RBI singles.

Willie MacIver singled in the fourth inning. He has hits in eight of his last 10 games.

Andrew DiPiazza, Trent Fennell, Boby Johnson and Shelby Lackey all tossed scoreless innings of relief.

The Indians were caught stealing four times by Eugene (13-7) catcher Patrick Bailey.

The series continues Thursday at 7:30 p.m.