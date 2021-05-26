The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

UPDATED: Wed., May 26, 2021

By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Skyler A. M. Brown and Kaileiana C. R. Cole, both of Spokane Valley.

Justin D. Ruyter and Amanda E. Rosenbach, both of Spokane.

Eliot J. Jennings, of Cheney, and Emmalee L. Dunning, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Express National Bank v. Rebecca Chateaubriand, money claimed owed.

Lisa Burnett v. Brandi Bennett, restitution of premises.

Richard C. Baker v. Verna E. Ficere, seeking quiet title.

Darla Saywers, et al., v. County of Spokane, et al., wrongful death.

Robert K. Carlisle, et al., v. Kevin Keel, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Patterson, Evelina v. Daniel W.

Butler, Leontine A. and Spencer B.

Labrosse, Kenneth P. and Felippa, Stephanie L.

Nielsen, David and Ashley

Gott, Jacob T. and Angela M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie McKay

Carson J. Jacob, 31; $100 restitution, 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Richard M. Urbanski, 36; $3,640.62 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and reckless driving.

Nashon D. Eldridge, 31; $21 restitution, 33 days in jail with credit given for 33 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty for fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Judge Michael P. Price

Jesse J. Donovan, 30; three months in jail with credit given for three months served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Anthony D. Fuerte, 28; restitution to be determined, 360 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree murder-domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Robert D. McCrow, 37; 13 days in jail, fourth degree assault and no-contact order violation.

Jose L. Moreno, 29; one day in jail, third-degree driving with suspended license.

Norman E. Olson, 38; nine days in jail, first-degree trespass building.

