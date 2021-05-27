Boat-in campsites at Steamboat Rock set to close June 1

Washington State Parks announces the permanent closure of 12 boat-in campsites in the Ponderosa Campground at Steamboat Rock State Park, located near Electric City.

The closure will begin just after the Memorial Day weekend on Tuesday, June 1. At that time, the campground will convert to a day-use only area with 900 feet of shoreline available for picnicking and exploring.

With the closure of the boat-in campsites, Steamboat Rock still will have nearly 70 primitive, first-come, first-served campsites in two picturesque inlets — Osborn Bay and Jones Bay campgrounds.

Construction of the new Cove Loop campground, located between the Sage Loop and Dune Loop campgrounds, is scheduled for completion later this summer. This new campground will offer 29 new reservable campsites with full hookups.

Steamboat Rock State Park is a 5,043-acre camping park with 50,000 feet of freshwater shoreline at the north end of Banks Lake and includes columnar, basaltic rock with a surface area of 600 acres. The park is located on Bureau of Reclamation-owned land, which Washington State Parks leases. More information: https://parks.state.wa.us/590/Steamboat-Rock.