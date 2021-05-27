Detectives say man suspected of molesting one child could have more victims in the same Spokane Valley apartment complex

A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of molesting a child in his Spokane Valley apartment complex could have more victims, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Spokane Valley deputies responded to a report that a young boy had been raped at the Eagle Point Apartments at 2718 N. Bowdish Road, the release said.

The boy’s mother told deputies that “Kevin,” later identified as Kevin J. Taylor-Nunley, led her son from the apartment complex’s playground near their apartment into a vacant apartment where he molested the boy, according to the release.

Sexual Assault Unit Detectives and Forensic Unit Technicians investigated and, with their findings, a judge signed a search warrant to collect evidence from the vacant apartment, along with samples of DNA from Taylor-Nunley, the release said.

Wednesday afternoon, detectives and deputies returned to the apartments and arrested Taylor-Nunley, the release said.

Taylor-Nunley, who had his first appearance in court Thursday, has been charged with three suspected felonies including rape of a child, child molestation and kidnapping, according to court documents.

Sexual Assault Unit Detective Tom Keys would like to talk to anyone who spends time at the apartment complex who may have information about Taylor-Nunley’s interactions with children, the release said. People with information can call Keys at (509) 477-3474, reference No. 10066151.

Deputies released Taylor-Nunley’s mugshot Thursday, noting in the release that people with valuable information to investigators might not know his name.