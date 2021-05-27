Baseball

High-A West: Spokane at Eugene, 7:35 p.m. College: Pac-12: Washington at Washington State, 3 p.m. WCC: San Diego at Gonzaga, 6 p.m.

Basketball

College men: NWAC: Columbia Basin vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 7:30 p.m.

College women: NWAC: Columbia Basin vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys: GSL: Ferris at Gonzaga Prep, Lewis and Clark at Cheney, Mt. Spokane at Central Valley, University at Mead, all 5:30 p,m,; Pullman at West Valley, Clarkston at Shadle Park, Othello at Rogers, all 7.

High school girls: GSL: Pullman at West Valley, Clarkston at Shadle Park, Othello at Rogers, all 5:30; Ferris at Gonzaga Prep, Lewis and Clark at Cheney, Mt. Spokane at Central Valley, University at Mead, all 7.

Rowing

College women: NCAA Championships in Sarasota, Florida, 5 a.m.

Softball

College: NCAA Super Regional: Washington at Oklahoma, noon.

Track and field

College: NCAA West Regional in College Station, Texas, 11 a.m. NCAA Division III Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, 11:30 a.m.

Volleyball

College: NWAC: CC Spokane at Columbia Basin (DH), 5 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m.