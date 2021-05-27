Things to do in Spokane: May 28-June 4 – cooking classes and exercise in Riverfront Park
UPDATED: Thu., May 27, 2021
Steak Au Poirve Cooking Class With Alex – A hands-on class to learn how to make steak au poirve, roasted fingerling potatoes, frisee salad with lardons, and chocolate lava cake. Each reservation is for two people. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $180. (509) 822-7087.
Cooking Class: Dairy Free Summer Treats with Chef Michelle – Learn to make coconut milk ice cream, smoothie bowls and frozen banana bites that can be dipped in chocolate. Saturday, Noon-2 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.
Cooking Class: Cedar Plank Salmon with Spring Pasta – Make orecchiette with fresh peas, asparagus, and burrata. Each class reservation is for two attendees. Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $180. (509) 822-7087.
Heroes’ Breakfast – Hosted by Heritage Funeral & Cremation. Proceeds benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank. Followed by a flag cruise through Riverside Memorial Park and Fairmount Memorial Park by the American Legion Riders. Monday, 8:30-10 a.m., Riverside Memorial Park, 508 N. Government Way. $3/general admission; free/veterans and service members. (509) 838-1405.
Cooking Class: Hoke Poke’ with Chef Lesa – Start by making a Lomi Lomi salmon poke’, a home cured salmon with rice, pickled cucumber, grapefruit and a shoyu dressing. Next, an Ahi tuna Poke’ with coconut, rice, furitake, pickled baby corn and a yuzu sauce. Last, a sweet poke with mango, papaya, coconut rice, lime and shredded coconut. All accompanied with freshly made condiments. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.
Riverfront Moves: Barre, Bootcamp and Brawl – A four week series of The Barre Code. Learn more at my.spokanecity.org. Thursday, 6-7 p.m. The Pavillion, 547 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6600.
