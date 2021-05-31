Spokane man arrested after hitting trooper, two other vehicles during high speed chase

Idaho State Police arrested a Spokane man Sunday after he allegedly hit a patrol car and two other vehicles during a high-speed chase, then wielded a hatchet after law enforcement forced him to exit his vehicle.

According to an Idaho State Police press release, Jonathon D. Lewis, 33, has been charged with several felonies including driving under the influence, possession of stolen property, eluding arrest, assault of an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false information to officers.

Troopers responded to a call about 4:30 p.m. Sunday after Lewis was seen driving a gray Hyundai sports utility vehicle east on Interstate 90. A vehicle matching that description had been reported stolen in Spokane.

Lewis was driving erratically and trying to pass vehicles by driving between lanes.

State troopers said they found Lewis in the stolen car in Post Falls. After a state trooper began giving him commands, Lewis got back on Interstate 90, initiating a chase.

Lewis slammed on his brakes mid-chase, ISP said. The pursuing trooper swerved to avoid rear-ending Lewis. According to the press release, Lewis then drove into the trooper’s vehicle.

The chase carried on along Interstate 90 and then north on U.S. Highway 95, with Lewis eclipsing 110 mph. Lewis hit two other vehicles on U.S. 95. Those collisions caused minor damage but did not injure anyone.

Law enforcement laid spike strips near Garwood Road, northeast of Rathdrum. Lewis drove over those strips, eventually stopping at Garwood Road and U.S. 95.

He got out of the Hyundai carrying a hatchet, before being shot with a stun gun by a Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Lewis was taken into custody and was booked into the Kootenai County Jail.

Idaho State Patrol says it found evidence suggesting Lewis had drugs in his system during the incident.