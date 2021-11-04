District playoff roundup: Addi Edmonson helps Mt. Spokane win 3A girls soccer district title; Gonzaga Prep falls in 4A title game

Here’s a roundup of Thursday’s District 8 girls soccer and volleyball playoffs.

Girls soccer

District 8 4ARichland 2, Gonzaga Prep 0: Brooklyn Peterson and Kelsie Fulton scored one goal apiece and the Bombers (17-0) shut out the visiting Bullpups (14-2) in the district championship game.

Both teams advanced to state, which starts Tuesday and culminates Nov. 20 at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.

Central Valley 2, Lewis and Clark 1 (S)): Abby Jay had a goal in regulation and the Bears (11-6) beat the visiting Tigers (8-9) 5-3 in a shootout in a loser-out game.

CV advances to the district third-place game at Kamiakin on Saturday.

District 8 3A

Mt. Spokane 4, University 0: Addi Edmonson scored two goals and the Wildcats (11-4) shut out the visiting Titans (6-11-1) in the district championship game.

Both teams qualified for state.

Kylie Stiles added a goal and three assists for Mt. Spokane.

Mead 2, Walla Walla 0: Lizzie Hardy and Teryn Gardner scored goals and the Panthers (11-6) eliminated the Blue Devils (8-11) in a loser-out game.

Mercedes Cullen needed to make one save to preserve the clean sheet as Mead outshot Walla Walla 10-1.

Mead hosts Cheney in the district third-place game on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Union Stadium

Cheney 2, Southridge 0: Alex Miller and Kensie Roller scored first-half goals and the visiting Blackhawks (9-8) eliminated the Suns (11-8) in a loser-out in Kennewick.

Sydney Reagan made seven saves for Cheney.

District 8 2A

West Valley 3, Clarkston 2 (SO): Gillian Simpson tied it in the 61st minute and the Eagles (16-2) edged the Bantams (13-5) 6-5 in a seven-round shootout in the championship game to earn the district’s sole bid to the state tournament.

Genesis Willis had the clinching goal in the shootout. Rebecca Skinner and Luella Skinner had regulation goals for Clarkston.

Volleyball District 8 3A

Mead 3, Ferris 1: Emily Hutchinson had 11 kills with six aces and the top-seeded Panthers (14-2) beat the visiting Saxons (5-11) 25-10, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21 in a first-round match.

Madi Zorn added 33 assists and Mia Tunison recorded 15 digs for Mead, which faces Kennewick in a semifinal on Saturday.

Gretta Lawson notched eight kills, four aces and three digs for Ferris, which plays North Central in a loser-out on Saturday.

Kennewick 3, North Central 0: Stephanie Leach had 11 kills and an ace, but the visiting Wolfpack (10-5) lost to the Lions (12-5) 25-21, 25-16, 25-8 in a first-round match.

Mt. Spokane 3, Hermiston 0: Teila Allen had 16 kills and the second-seeded Wildcats (14-1) swept the visiting Bulldogs (5-13) 25-4, 25-13, 25-11 in a first-round match.

Leilani Ama added 20 assists and Kyla Randall recorded 13 digs for Mt. Spokane, which faces Walla Walla in a semifinal on Saturday.

Walla Walla 3, Ridgeline 0: The Blue Devils (13-3) swept the Falcons (7-7) in a first-round match. Ridgeline plays Hermiston in a loser-out on Saturday.