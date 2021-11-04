Stage listings Nov. 5-12 – Dustin Sims, Mary Mack, ‘The Nerd’ and ‘Seussical the Musical’

Comedy

T.J. Miller – Comedian specializing in absurdist observational standup, often described as “a one-man philosophy circus.” His hourlong comedy specials include “T.J. Miller: No Real Reason” (Comedy Central) and “T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous” (HBO). 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $35-$45. (509) 318-9998.

Dustin Sims – Comedian from Oxford, Alabama. Best known for his Snapchat videos and “Talking to Myself” series. 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $30-$50. (509) 318-9998.

WellRED Comedy Tour – In this modern twist on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, the trio of comedians and writers challenge stereotypes and deeply held beliefs about what is means to grow up humbly in the South. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $30-$45. (509) 318-9998.

Mary Mack – A hybrid of Minnesota and Wisconsin (with a severe cheese dependency), comic Mary Mack is a favorite on radio shows and podcasts across the country, including “The Bob and Tom Show,” Marc Maron’s “WTF Podcast” and “The Grand Ole Opry.” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $20. (509) 318-9998.

Brad Upton – This ex-grade school teacher is now in his 30th year of comedy and is nearing 6,000 lifetime performances. He is a past winner of the Las Vegas Comedy Festival and recently appeared at Caesars Palace as part of the HBO Comedy Festival. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and 13, Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $20-$28. (509) 318-9998.

Theater

“Elf: The Musical” – Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, “Elf” features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (“The Wedding Singer”) and Chad Beguelin (“Disney’s Aladdin” on Broadway), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (“Annie,” “The Producers,” “Hairspray”) and Bob Martin (“The Drowsy Chaperone”). 7 p.m. Friday and Nov. 12; 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 13; and 3 p.m. Nov. 14, Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $15-$18. (509) 227-7638.

“The Nerd” – Presented by Moscow Community Theater. By Larry Shue. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 14. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $15 adults; $10 students and seniors. (208) 882-8537.

“Coming Soon …” Improv Show – Go behind the scenes as performers improvise the making of a movie based on audience suggestions. Show is rated for general audiences. Friday. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Safari – Live improv performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Bolshoi Ballet: “Spartacus” – Streamed live from the Bolshoi Theatre. In Imperial Rome led by Crassus, Spartacus and his wife Phrygia are reduced to slavery and separated by slave dealers. His love for her and his desire for freedom lead him to revolt against the Roman Army with the help of the other captives. But the treacherous Aegina, who seeks to conquer Crassus and gain power, will get in the way of Spartacus’s plan. 12:55 p.m. Sunday, Regal Cinemas NorthTown, 4750 N. Division St. $18.90. (509) 489-0570.

“Seussical the Musical” – Presented by Ferris Performing Arts and Thespian Troupe 1506. Music by Stephen Flaherty. Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Book by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Co-conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Eric Idle. Based on the works of Dr. Seuss. 7 p.m. Thursday through Nov. 13 and Nov. 18-19; 2 p.m. Nov. 20, Ferris High School, 3020 E. 37th Ave. $10 advance; $12 door. (509) 354-6036.

UI Opera Scenes – Join the U of I Opera Workshop for an evening of opera and music theater scenes. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, University of Idaho, University Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. $8 adults; $5 students and seniors. (208) 885-6231.

“The Mystery of Edwin Drood” – The Department of Theater and Dance presents Rupert Jones’ musical “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.” The musical explores the various possible endings of Charles Dickens’ final, unfinished whodunit. Drawing on all the bells and whistles inherent to the stage, “Drood” is an irreverent celebration of all things theatre – as the actors and audience alike conspire to solve the caper. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 and 13; 2 p.m. Nov. 14, Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. $15 adult; $10 student. (509) 313-2787.

“A Christmas Carol” – Tony Award winners playwright Jack Thorne (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) and director Matthew Warchus (“Matilda”) offer a magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens’ timeless story. Featuring 12 cherished Christmas carols, including “Joy to the World,” “Silent Night” and “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear.” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $53.50-$93.50. (509) 279-7000.

“A Christmas Carol: The Musical” – Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken (Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Little Shop of Horrors”) and Lynn Ahrens (“Ragtime,” “Seussical,” “Once on This Island”) breathe new life into the classic tale of “A Christmas Carol.” 7 p.m. Nov. 12 and 19; 3 and 7 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20. School day performances include 9:30 a.m. and noon Nov. 17 and 18, Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $16 standard; $15 ages 12 and younger; $14 groups 10 and larger; $15 seniors; $18 door. (208) 667-1865.