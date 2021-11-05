From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Taylor C. Merkley and Korrie A. Elixmanand, both of Liberty Lake.

Joe G. Melvin and Brianna L. Malstrom, both of Spokane.

Ryan L. Richardson and Stephanie M. Grant, both of Fairchild Air Force Base.

Bryan L. Triplett and Cerissa E. Lang, both of Boise.

Joshua J. Fisher and Laine E. Ball, both of Chewelah, Wash.

Justin N. Tew and Ashley L. Marlow, both of Spokane Valley.

William A. McCreight and Rebecca L. McCollough, both of Spokane.

Serge Bulan, of Spokane and Saveta Denghel, of Brussels.

Jacob E. Miller and Elizabeth T. Bierer, both of Spokane.

Scotty J. Ferguson and Haley N. Lloyd, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Heaton, Rachel A. and Leighty Heaton, Joshua E.

Super, Sylvia E. and Robert J.

Ballard, Casey J. and Jason R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Joseph A. Perry, 41; 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

James C. Hoisington, 30; $484.02 restitution, 140 days in jail with credit given for 140 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief.

Andrew C. Marshall, 36; restitution to be determined, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Christopher J. Blair, 45; 131 days in jail with credit given for 131 days served, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgeries-certificate of title.

Stanley A. Tensley, 32; three days in jail, 21 months in a prison-based alternative, 21 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of second-degree theft.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Stephen A. Karr, 64; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft and second-degree theft.

Judge Tony Hazel

Brandon L. Foote, 35; no penalties, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft, second-degree theft, second-degree identity theft and two counts of first-degree identity theft.

Jose L. Valdez, 53; $15 fine, 33 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary-domestic violence and violation of order.

Devante A. Lewis, 25; 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

William M. Dunigan, 20; 26 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Donald P. Howieson, 58; 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Dominic D. L. Johnson, 32; restitution to be determined, one day in jail, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgeries-certificate of title.

Gary E. Adams, 30; $15 fine, 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Joshua D. Leavitt, 29; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree attempted trafficking.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Dillon G. Barth, 29; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Travis L. Rabel, 39; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Joseph D. Severson, 44; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

Ganielle M. Roberts, 58; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault and no-contact/protection order violation.

Justin D. Vanslyke, 33; $30 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, two counts of no-contact order violation.