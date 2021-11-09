Semi-truck gets stuck under Napa-Trent bridge, blocking car and train traffic

A semitruck got wedged under the bridge at Napa Street and Trent Avenue, bringing car and train traffic to a halt for a couple of hours Tuesday.

A man in his 60s was driving the semi around 11:30 a.m. on Napa Street and failed to clear the bridge’s height, said Spokane police Cpl. Nick Briggs, a spokesman for the department.

He said the trailer sustained extensive damage but no obvious damage was observed on the bridge. Police cited the driver, who reportedly has decades of truck-driving experience, for suspicion of failure to obey a traffic control device (the bridge height warning) – an infraction.

Briggs said two tow trucks had to help the truck get unstuck, and that there were no injuries.

Trains destined to go on the bridge were forced to stop for about two hours.

Briggs said it’s “not an uncommon occurrence” to see semitrucks get stuck under bridges in Spokane.