From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bismark A. Diaz Mercado and Kimberly E. Bradley, both of Airway Heights.

Anthony M. Kinyanjui and Jane S. Njoroge, both of Spokane Valley.

Thain D. Simon, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Anna K. Gibson, of Seattle.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Nelson Management LLC v. Christopher Miller, et al., restitution of premises.

2400 University Place LP v. Aurora Cavazos, restitution of premises.

Riverside Village LLC v. Jay Fligar, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Mitchell Iron Cloud, restitution of premises.

Affordable Property Management v. Dan Holzer, restitution of premises.

Linda Penfield, et al., v. Lonna Kauffman, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Janice Kent Wright 2016 Revocable Trust v. Gina V. Peterson, complaint.

First American Title Insurance Company v. Cameron W. Ball, et al., complaint for interpleader.

Dean F. Davenport, et al., v. Barbara L. Tryon, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle complaint.

Chris Young v. Eric Patton, et al., restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Ashlie Jones, restitution of premises.

Blake Kaba v. Navigators Insurance Company, complaint.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Jennifer M. Kemple, money claimed owed.

Pacific Shoreline Properties LLC v. First Liberty Bond LLC, complaint for specific performance on real estate purchase and sale agreement and other relief.

MT Management Inc. v. Edward Chezem, et al., restitution of premises.

Cash E. Kramer v. Diane H. Manns, restitution of premises.

Dreamweaver Farms LLC v. CBD of Spokane LLC, complaint.

Vickie Grewe v. Devon Hickam, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Knight, Abbigail M. and Andrew S.

Wheeler, Marvin L. and Mia L.

Arriaga, Rachelle K. R. and Rhiannon L.

Walker, Ron E. and Summers, Hedy L.

Mount, Stephen C. and Raven L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Scott H. Baum, 35; $6,037.51 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty of criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Aleksey Y. Solodyankin, 42; $1,028.94 restitution, 36.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 36.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary, second-degree identity theft, attempt to elude a police vehicle and three counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Nolan B. Reed, 39; restitution to be determined, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Nicholas F. Zielke, 28; $2,256.78 restitution, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Cameron P. Owens, 29; restitution to be determined, 20 days in jail converted to 160 hours community service, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren

Russell L. Rust, 31; 47 days in jail with credit given for 47 days served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as sex/kidnap offender.