Stage listings Nov. 12-19 – Hasan Minhaj, Amber D. Dodd, ‘Rent,’ James Murray and Shapel Lacey

Comedy

Brad Upton – This ex-grade school teacher is now in his 30th year of comedy and nearing 6,000 lifetime performances. He is a past winner of the Las Vegas Comedy Festival and recently appeared at Caesars Palace as part of the HBO Comedy Festival. Friday and Saturday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $20-$28. (509) 318-9998.

KYRS Community Radio: “Page Turner Show” – Conversation with Amber D. Dodd, racial and social equity reporter for The Spokesman-Review. Listen on 88.1, 92.3 or at kyrs.org. Friday, 1 p.m. Free.

James “Murr” Murray – All-ages comedy show with comedian, actor, author, producer and star of “Impractical Jokers” James “Murr” Murray. Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $40. (509) 318-9998.

Hasan Minhaj – Host and creator of the weekly comedy show “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj,” which explored the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity through his comedic voice. Tuesday, 8 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $39.50-$84.50. (509) 279-7000.

Shapel Lacey – Shapel Lacey is a comic born and raised in Mesa, Arizona. A diehard punk rocker and former award-winning competitive cheerleader, Shapel found ways to express himself and own his individuality at an early age. Thursday, 7 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $20-$28. (509) 318-9998.

Jay Pharoah – Jay Pharoah is an actor and standup. The six-season “SNL” alum is well-known for his stellar impressions of President Barack Obama, Jay Z, Denzel Washington, Kanye West and many others. Nov. 19 and 20, 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.; Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $30-$40. (509) 318-9998.

Dance

Pioneer Day – Hosted by the German-American Society of Spokane and celebrating German-speaking immigrants who came to the Pacific Northwest over the last two centuries. The Concordia Choir of the German-American Society will perform traditional German and American songs, and the Celtic Aires will add to the performance. A German-style dinner is served at 6 p.m. followed by open dancing to music performed by Good and Plenty Band. Saturday. German American Hall, 25 W. Third St. $25. (509) 747-0004.

Theater

“Picasso at the Lapin Agile” – Steve Martin’s award-winning absurdist comedy about Picasso and Einstein meeting at a bar in Paris (the Lapin Agile) where banter and calamity ensue. Presented by Drawn Together Arts in collaboration with the Art Spirit Gallery. Directed by Tracey Vaughan. Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Art Spirit Gallery, 415 Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $20. (208) 765-6006.

“Seussical the Musical” – Presented by Ferris Performing Arts and Thespian Troupe 1506. Music by Stephen Flaherty. Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Book by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Eric Idle. Based on the works of Dr. Seuss. Friday, Saturday, Thursday and Nov. 19, 7 p.m.; Nov. 20, 2 p.m. Ferris High School, 3020 E. 37th Ave. $10 advance; $12 door. (509) 354-6036.

“Elf: The Musical” – Based on the 2003 New Line Cinema hit, “Elf” features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (“The Wedding Singer”) and Chad Beguelin (“Disney’s Aladdin” on Broadway), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (“Annie,” “The Producers,” “Hairspray”) and Bob Martin (“The Drowsy Chaperone”). Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 3 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, 3 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $15-$18. (509) 227-7638.

“The Nerd” – Presented by Moscow Community Theater. By Larry Shue. Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $15/adults; $10/students and seniors. (208) 882-8537.

“A Christmas Carol” – Tony Award winners playwright Jack Thorne (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) and director Matthew Warchus (“Matilda”) offer a magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens’ timeless story. Featuring 12 cherished Christmas carols, including “Joy to the World,” “Silent Night” and “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear.” Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $53.50-$93.50. (509) 279-7000.

“Coming Soon …” Improv Show – Go behind the scenes as performers improvise the making of a movie based on audience suggestions. Show is rated for general audiences. Friday. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

“A Christmas Carol: The Musical” – Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken (Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Little Shop of Horrors”) and Lynn Ahrens (“Ragtime,” “Seussical,” “Once on This Island”), breathe new life into the classic tale of “A Christmas Carol.” Friday and Nov. 19, 7 p.m.; Saturday and Nov. 20, 3 and 7 p.m.; Sunday and Nov. 21, 3 p.m. School day performances include Wednesday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. and noon. Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $16 standard; $15 ages 12 and younger; $14 groups 10 and larger; $15 seniors; $18 door. (208) 667-1865.

Safari – Live improv performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

“Rent” – Presented by EWU Theatre. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, friends in Manhattan’s East Village struggle to build the lives of their dreams. Pennilessness, drug abuse, HIV/AIDS, social tension and political unrest, among other hardships, challenge the group physically and emotionally. Wednesday, Nov. 19 and 20, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, 5 p.m.; Nov. 21, 2 p.m. Eastern Washington University, Theatre, 1003 Washington St., Cheney. $10. (509) 359-6390.