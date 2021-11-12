Colville woman dies in rollover crash near Kettle Falls
UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 12, 2021
A 42-year-old Colville woman died after crashing a vehicle Friday afternoon on State Route 395, 8 miles northwest of Kettle Falls, troopers said.
The Washington State Patrol said June M. Sifuentes was driving a 1997 Nissan Maxima shortly after 1 p.m. south on a curve of the highway when she lost control and went into a ditch. Troopers said the car rolled multiple times and Sifuentes was thrown from the vehicle. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
WSP said she died at the scene.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.