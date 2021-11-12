Colville woman dies in rollover crash near Kettle Falls

A 42-year-old Colville woman died after crashing a vehicle Friday afternoon on State Route 395, 8 miles northwest of Kettle Falls, troopers said.

The Washington State Patrol said June M. Sifuentes was driving a 1997 Nissan Maxima shortly after 1 p.m. south on a curve of the highway when she lost control and went into a ditch. Troopers said the car rolled multiple times and Sifuentes was thrown from the vehicle. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

WSP said she died at the scene.