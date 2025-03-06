1-year-old reportedly overdoses on mother’s fentanyl

A 35-year-old woman was arrested after her 1-year-old son reportedly overdosed on fentanyl Wednesday morning, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

Samantha J. Anderson was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of reckless endangerment, a gross misdemeanor. The boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

Deputies and firefighters responded at about 9:30 a.m. to the 11200 block of East 10th Avenue to a reported overdose, according to the release. The boy’s aunt told 911 the child was turning blue and was believed to have come in contact with fentanyl. She reported two doses of Narcan had been administered, but the child was still unresponsive.

Deputies arrived and found the child breathing and crying. Firefighters then took over medical care.

Anderson told deputies she smoked fentanyl the night before, and afterward, placed the used foil in her purse and returned home.

On Wednesday, while in the kitchen, she saw her son playing in the living room where her purse was, the release said. She thought he was sucking on something and believed it was his thumb.

A few minutes later, she noticed her son was not moving or responding to her, and she could see he was turning blue. She said he was not breathing and that she found the foil used to smoke fentanyl lying on the floor next to him.

She gave her son two doses of Narcan, started CPR and called for her sister to help.

The child’s aunt came upstairs, called 911 and started CPR with instructions from a 911 communications officer. Soon after, her nephew started to cry and breathe on his own as deputies arrived.

Deputies notified the victim’s father and Child Protective Services of the incident, police said.