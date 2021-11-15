Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga returns to the Kennel to face Alcorn State after big win over No. 5 Texas
UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 15, 2021
Pregame
No. 1 Gonzaga is back to business at home in the Kennel tonight against Alcorn State, following Saturday’s top-5 showdown with Texas.
The Bulldogs (2-0) are coming off an 86-74 win over the Longhorns, backed by a career 37-point night from player of the year candidate Drew Timme.
The Braves (0-3) have struggled to start the season on a West Coast road-trip, falling to Washington State 85-67, Seattle University 69-66 and Portland 62-58 on Saturday.
The Zags will have tonight’s game and Friday’s contest against Bellarmine at home before facing another top-tier test in Sin City from Nov. 22-26 against Central Michigan, No. 2 UCLA and No. 9 Duke.
Series history
GU and Alcorn State have only played once before, with the Bulldogs winning 77-66 on Dec. 12, 1992.
The win snapped a 3-game losing streak to start the season for the Zags, that finished No. 2 in the WCC and lost in the semifinal of the conference tournament 53-51 to Santa Clara.
Center Jeff Brown lead the team in his junior season with 16.7 points a game.
