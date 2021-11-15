Cache Reset
Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga returns to the Kennel to face Alcorn State after big win over No. 5 Texas

UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 15, 2021

Pregame

No. 1 Gonzaga is back to business at home in the Kennel tonight against Alcorn State, following Saturday’s top-5 showdown with Texas.

The Bulldogs (2-0) are coming off an 86-74 win over the Longhorns, backed by a career 37-point night from player of the year candidate Drew Timme.

The Braves (0-3) have struggled to start the season on a West Coast road-trip, falling to Washington State 85-67, Seattle University 69-66 and Portland 62-58 on Saturday.

The Zags will have tonight’s game and Friday’s contest against Bellarmine at home before facing another top-tier test in Sin City from Nov. 22-26 against Central Michigan, No. 2 UCLA and No. 9 Duke. 

Series history

GU and Alcorn State have only played once before, with the Bulldogs winning 77-66 on Dec. 12, 1992.

The win snapped a 3-game losing streak to start the season for the Zags, that finished No. 2 in the WCC and lost in the semifinal of the conference tournament 53-51 to Santa Clara.

Center Jeff Brown lead the team in his junior season with 16.7 points a game.

Team stats

  Alcorn St. Gonzaga
Points 62 91.5
Points allowed 65.5 68.5
Field goal pct. 36.8 54.3
Rebounds 39 38.5
Assists 10.5 20
Blocks 3 6
Steals 9 7.5
Streak Lost 3 Won 2

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Byron Joshua (ASU) 14 42.1 90.9
Drew Timme (GU) 24 64.5 66.7
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Lenell Henry (ASU) 8.5 6 2.5
Chet Holmgren (GU) 9 6 3
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Byron Joshua (UT) 4 2.5 28
Andrew Nembhard (GU) 5.5 1.5 35.5

