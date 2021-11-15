Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga returns to the Kennel to face Alcorn State after big win over No. 5 Texas

Pregame

No. 1 Gonzaga is back to business at home in the Kennel tonight against Alcorn State, following Saturday’s top-5 showdown with Texas.

The Bulldogs (2-0) are coming off an 86-74 win over the Longhorns, backed by a career 37-point night from player of the year candidate Drew Timme.

The Braves (0-3) have struggled to start the season on a West Coast road-trip, falling to Washington State 85-67, Seattle University 69-66 and Portland 62-58 on Saturday.

The Zags will have tonight’s game and Friday’s contest against Bellarmine at home before facing another top-tier test in Sin City from Nov. 22-26 against Central Michigan, No. 2 UCLA and No. 9 Duke.

Series history

GU and Alcorn State have only played once before, with the Bulldogs winning 77-66 on Dec. 12, 1992.

The win snapped a 3-game losing streak to start the season for the Zags, that finished No. 2 in the WCC and lost in the semifinal of the conference tournament 53-51 to Santa Clara.

Center Jeff Brown lead the team in his junior season with 16.7 points a game.

Team stats

Alcorn St. Gonzaga Points 62 91.5 Points allowed 65.5 68.5 Field goal pct. 36.8 54.3 Rebounds 39 38.5 Assists 10.5 20 Blocks 3 6 Steals 9 7.5 Streak Lost 3 Won 2

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Byron Joshua (ASU) 14 42.1 90.9 Drew Timme (GU) 24 64.5 66.7 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Lenell Henry (ASU) 8.5 6 2.5 Chet Holmgren (GU) 9 6 3 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Byron Joshua (UT) 4 2.5 28 Andrew Nembhard (GU) 5.5 1.5 35.5

Game Preview

With Texas in rearview mirror, more learning opportunities await young Gonzaga team One mark of a great team is the ability to beat other great teams. Gonzaga took the first step toward proving why it deserves that label Saturday night, cruising past No. 5 Texas 86-74 to collect its 53rd consecutive win at McCarthey Athletic Center and its first against a top-five opponent since the building opened its doors in 2004. | Read more »

Key matchup: Alcorn State’s Byron Joshua brings impressive scoring credentials to game against Gonzaga Byron Joshua’s debut season at Alcorn State wasn’t exactly a tale of two halves, but to say the freshman guard finished the year in a better place than he started it would be a massive understatement. | Read more »

More on the Zags

Gonzaga-Texas takeaways: Big-time games on campus venues big for all involved The benefit of two of college basketball’s biggest non-conference games being staged in ear-splitting atmospheres at campus arenas in the first week of the season wasn’t lost on Texas coach Chris Beard and Gonzaga counterpart Mark Few after the Zags’ 86-74 win Saturday at the McCarthey Athletic Center. | Read more »

Point guard Jackson Shelstad picks Oregon over Gonzaga, UCLA About 10 days after Jackson Shelstad narrowed his list to three finalists, including Gonzaga, the class of 2023 point guard announced his commitment to Oregon. | Read more »

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme torches fifth-ranked Texas with 37 points in convincing 86-74 victory The game wasn’t two minutes old and Gonzaga’s Drew Timme had scored on two layups, a free throw and a dunk. | Read more »