Stage listings for Nov. 19-26 – Thanksgiving Eve Comedy Bash, ‘A Christmas Carol: The Musical,’ ‘Rent’ and ‘Seussical the Musical’

Comedy

Jay Pharoah – Jay Pharoah is an actor and standup comedian. The six-season “SNL” alum is well-known for his stellar impressions of President Barack Obama, Jay Z, Denzel Washington, Kanye West and many others. Pharoah also made a splash with his memorable character principal Daniel Frye based on Pharoah’s actual high school principal. Saturday, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $30-$40. (509) 318-9998.

Thanksgiving Eve Comedy Bash – Featuring favorite regional comedians. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. Free. (509) 318-9998.

Theater

“A Christmas Carol: The Musical” – Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken (Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Little Shop of Horrors”) and Lynn Ahrens (“Ragtime,” “Seussical,” “Once on This Island”), breathe new life into the classic tale of “A Christmas Carol.” Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 3 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m. School day performances include Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $16 standard; $15 ages 12 and younger; $14 groups 10 and larger; $15 seniors; $18 door. (208) 667-1865.

“Rent” – Presented by EWU Theatre. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, friends in Manhattan’s East Village struggle to build the lives of their dreams. Pennilessness, drug abuse, HIV/AIDS, social tension and political unrest, among other hardships, challenge the group physically and emotionally. Facing the problems head on, they make personal self-discoveries and find what really matters most in life. Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. Eastern Washington University Theatre, 1003 Washington St., Cheney. $10. (509) 359-6390.

“Seussical the Musical” – Presented by Ferris Performing Arts and Thespian Troupe 1506. Music by Stephen Flaherty. Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Book by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Conceived by Ahrens, Flaherty and Eric Idle. Based on the works of Dr. Seuss. Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. Ferris High School, 3020 E. 37th Ave. $10 advance; $12 door. (509) 354-6036.

“Coming Soon…” Improv Show – Go behind the scenes as performers improvise the making of a movie based on audience suggestions. Show is rated for general audiences. Friday. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Safari – Live improve performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

“Mean Girls” – Musical comedy. Showtime is Tuesday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Nov. 28. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $39-$100. (509) 279-7000.

“Babes in Toyland: A Musical” – Wicked Uncle Barnaby runs the toy shop with his comic-ruffian assistants, Roderigo and Gonzorgo, and he turns children into dolls and sell them for gold. Lovable Jane and Alan are his next victims. Enjoy the wonderful characters of Mary, Mary, Quite Contrary; Tom-Tom, the Piper’s Son; Jack and Jill; and Little Miss Muffet in this Christmas classic. Nov. 26, 4 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 and 17, 7 p.m. Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, 2 p.m. Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 12, and 19, 2 p.m. School day show is Dec. 8, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26-28, , Spokane Children’s Theatre, 2727 N. Madelia Ave. $16 adults; $15 senior and military; $12 ages 12 and younger. (509) 328-4886.