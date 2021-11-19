Difference makers: Drew Timme, Chet Holmgren combine to score 43 in Bellarmine rout
UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 19, 2021
DREW TIMME
On a night when he became the 47th Gonzaga player to reach 1,000 career points, Timme also moved up to No. 45 on the school’s all-time scoring list, recording 25 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field while hitting 10 of 13 from the free-throw line. Timme, whose 25 points came in just 25 minutes, also made his first 3-pointer of the season after starting 0 for 4.
CHET HOLMGREN
Like his frontcourt mate Timme, Holmgren also played just 25 minutes and was pulled from the game for good with 7:44 remaining. Holmgren had seven dunks and scored a season-high 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting. The 7-foot freshman had a complete stat line with five rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.
KEY MOMENT
It took all of 6 minutes for Gonzaga to start pulling away from Bellarmine. The Bulldogs trailed 11-10 at the 13:53 mark when Timme went to the line for two free throws, sparking a 10-0 GU run. Julian Strawther followed with consecutive 3-pointers and Holmgren made a layup to make it 20-11. The Bulldogs extended the lead to 20 points by halftime.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.