Washington State safety Halid Djibril enters NCAA transfer portal

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Washington State safety Halid Djibril, who started early this season before suffering an injury, announced Monday that he has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

The fourth-year junior from Los Angeles won a fall-camp competition at free safety, and performed well in the first two weeks of WSU’s season. But he appeared to injure his leg in the Cougars’ Week 2 win over Portland State, and has not appeared in a game since. He’ll play next year as a grad student.

“I am more than blessed to have gotten a chance to play and represent Washington State University,” Djibril tweeted. “Being at WSU has been a great experience, from being a great teammate/student and absorbing all the information from all the coaches I have dealt with. To my teammates, all of you know how I rock. The bond is untouchable, and I will forever love all of you. After a long thought process and consideration with my family, I have entered my name into the transfer portal and will be graduating this Fall.”

Graduate student George Hicks III took over for Djibril, and has had an impressive final campaign.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Djibril totaled 12 tackles and a forced fumble in his WSU career.

Djibril redshirted in 2018 and was a special-teams contributor in the next two seasons. A three-star prospect, he attended Cathedral High and ended his prep career as the No. 45-ranked safety in the country, according to 247Sports.com.

Cougars interim coach Jake Dickert indicated in the past two weeks that Djibril was nearing a return, but it never happened.

WSU’s safeties room will graduate three other players.