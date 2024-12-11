WSU RBs coach Mark Atuaia moving on from program after three seasons

PULLMAN – Washington State will have to hire a third new assistant coach this offseason.

Running backs coach Mark Atuaia is moving on from the program after three seasons on the job, he announced on social media Wednesday. Also an associate head coach, Atuaia joined the Cougars’ coaching staff in early 2022.

Atuaia did not indicate where he is heading.

Early last week, former WSU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle took the same job at Oklahoma and defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding was fired. Now that Atuaia is also leaving, head coach Jake Dickert will have to find another new assistant coach.

The Cougars are scheduled to play in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Dec. 27.

Atuaia was crucial in landing former WSU true freshman running back Wayshawn Parker, who announced last week he was entering the transfer portal. In his one season at WSU, Parker totaled 735 yards and four touchdowns on 137 carries, good for an average rush of 5.4 yards.

Under Atuaia’s watch, Leo Pulalasi picked up 241 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Djouvensky Schlenbaker added 145 yards and three scores.

For the 2022 and 2023 seasons, the Cougars’ main tailback was Nakia Watson, who recorded 1,090 yards and 13 touchdowns on 233 carries in those seasons under Atuaia. Banged up for much of the 2023 season, Watson averaged 4.7 yards per rush for two seasons.

Before coming to WSU, Atuaia spent six seasons as the running backs coach at Virginia, where Bronco Mendenhall was the head coach. This week, Mendenhall moved from the head man at New Mexico to Utah State.