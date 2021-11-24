By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Mark D. Felchlin and Sarah R. Ward, both of Spokane.

Leo O. Garcia and Tia A. M. Washburn, both of Spokane.

Steven E. Cooper and Debra J. Giroux-Cooper, both of Spokane Valley.

Benjamin T. Roney and Asil Kim, both of Spokane.

In the courts Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Wolf, Tyler J. and Anna V.

Hunt, Janine A. and Craig, Joseph K.

Snyder, Eric G. and Stephanie N.

Philyaw, Nicole M. and Jones, Cedric I., Sr.

Van Dyke, June F. and Todd A.

Cervantes, Jennifer R. and Monte D.

Burk, Scott M. and Jones, Sha’noel L.

Tinsley, Anna R. and Tinsley, Robert J.

Gallaher, Catherine A. and Anthony J.

Motes, Victoria D. and Dylan L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

William N. Merrill, 38; no penalties, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Dylan B. Brown, 22; 38 days in jail with credit given for 38 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Brandon A. Cape, 46; one day in jail, malicious mischief property and three counts of no-contact order violation.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Jerome D. Jones, 37; 14 days in jail, malicious mischief property.

Kirsten T. Kaufmann, 29; $990 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Tyler J. Severson, 22; 10 days in jail, possession of vehicle prowling tools.

Martez D. Tolliver, 33; 30 days in jail, two counts of no-contact order violation.

Alvin R. Vaile, 42; 364 days in jail, two counts of fourth-degree assault.