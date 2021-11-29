Dear Annie 11/29

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I knew my husband had a Twitter account, and I thought he only followed groups. Then, one morning, I looked at his account and saw that he was following around 75 people.

They included two women. I saw that he had been tweeting at one of those women between six and eight times a day for several weeks. He said it’s not a big deal because they’re random people.

Some of the memes were of rabbits on hump day. He also never mentions that he has a wife, but he did mention that it took him a month to paint his room. He did not mention that I was there, too.

He managed to tell them what he did for a living and how he spends his weekends. He shared lots of personal stuff. In 24 years, this man never bothered with friends and never wanted people around.

While this was happening, I thought everything was great. We even had a romantic getaway planned. I feel different now. I really lost it, but I really love him. Am I making a big deal out of this? – Mountain out of a Mobile (Phone)

Dear Mountain: Your feelings are your feelings, and if you feel betrayed by his Twitter account, then you feel betrayed. The fact that he shut you out while tweeting with other women, pretending to them as if you do not exist, is something the two of you must discuss.

Your husband may think he is protecting you and that you don’t want to be on social media. As for his reasoning for leaving you out – while he embraces other women electronically – you will never know why until you have a dialogue with him.

Once you talk with him and sort through any misunderstandings – with a marriage therapist, if necessary – go on your trip and focus on the love you feel.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.