Washington records
Tue., Nov. 30, 2021
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender
John R. Levno, 63; $750 fine, one day in jail, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Michael D. Innes, 52; $990.50 fine, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Alan B. Morris, 48; $500 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Heath A. McGuff, 27; five days in jail with credit given for one day served and four days converted to 32 hours community service, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Bevan B. Thompson, 43; $500 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Emily S. Cowart, 43; $990.50 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Donna Wilson
Jared N. Maier, 40; $15 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, no contact/protection order violation.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Steven M. Brown, 30; 16 days in jail, no contact order violation.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.