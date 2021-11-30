The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

By From staff reports

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

John R. Levno, 63; $750 fine, one day in jail, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Michael D. Innes, 52; $990.50 fine, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Alan B. Morris, 48; $500 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Heath A. McGuff, 27; five days in jail with credit given for one day served and four days converted to 32 hours community service, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Bevan B. Thompson, 43; $500 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Emily S. Cowart, 43; $990.50 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Donna Wilson

Jared N. Maier, 40; $15 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, no contact/protection order violation.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Steven M. Brown, 30; 16 days in jail, no contact order violation.

