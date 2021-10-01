From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bronson D. Owens and Brittany N. Gragg, both of Mead.

Taylor J. Burrow and Kristen E. Fennmorris, both of Spokane.

Kristopher N. Michels-Seals and Ashlie M. Caronia, both of Spokane.

Ronald A. Masters and Dawn S. Fowler, both of Mead.

Logan N. Webbenhurst and Patricia L. Means, both of Spokane.

Robert W. Case and Cassidy S. Cunningham, both of Spokane.

Rafael L. Gamboa and Mary J. Harty, both of Spokane.

Evan D. Lovell and Kara M. Miller, both of Spokane.

Jesse A. J. Bailey and Morgan R. Marshall, both of Post Falls.

James D. Orr and Courtney A. Tibesar, both of Liberty Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Peckham, Amber L. and Charles F., Jr.

McManus, Deborah L. and Warren, Stephen L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren

Jordan G. Brown, 30; restitution to be determined, 96 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, attempt to elude a police vehicle, second-degree possession of stolen property and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Eric M. Meyers, 54; 100 days in jail with credit given for 100 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft.

Nichole L. Austin, also known as Nicole L. Austin, 36; 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident-fatality.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Paul M. Barnett, 39; three months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Brian J. Partridge, 31; three months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Taucia Lucas, also known as Taucia L. Lucas and Taucia L. Hedlund, 35; $120 restitution, 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Shea L. Russell, 19; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Michael J. Hill, 30; 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Casey L. McCormack, also known as Casey R. McCormack and Casey L. Rayford, 36; 47 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as sex/kidnap offender.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Jason Holt, 33; $15 fine, 75 days in jail with credit given for 75 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to eight counts of violation of a no-contact order.

Steven P. Rich, 19; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jamie L. Harris, 42; $1,250.50 fine, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, two counts of third-degree driving with license suspended and driving while intoxicated.

Jordan R. Krumbach, 24; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 12 months probation, false statement to a public servant.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Devin A. Roberts, 50; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, possession of a dangerous weapon.

Commissioner Eric J. Dooyema

Carmon C. Comer, 33; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Robert E. Julian, 37; $15 fine, 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, no-contact/protection order violation.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Ali A. Guseynov, 66; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Gregory Anderson, 30; $750 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Julie A. Butler, $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to physical control.

Rogelio A. Carranza, 26; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Roger J. C. Smith, 37; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Donna Wilson

Dylan T. Williams, 29; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 served, third-degree malicious mischief.

Kailey J. Calissendorff, 19; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, fourth-degree assault.

David R. Davis, 33; $15 fine, seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, no-contact/protection order violation.

Ronald C. Opp, 53; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 24 months probation, no-contact/protection order violation.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Paul M. Kelly, 30; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, 60 months probation, driving while intoxicated.