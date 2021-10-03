Authorities say missing 13-year-old Sandpoint teen found, reunited with family
UPDATED: Sun., Oct. 3, 2021
Authorities located a Sandpoint teenager who went missing Sept. 25 and was believed to be in Spokane.
Elizabeth “Rose” Richey, 13, was safely reunited with her family, according to a news release from the Sandpoint Police Department on Sunday.
Richey left her Sandpoint home sometime during the night with an 18-year-old man, police said. At the time it was believed she had gone to the Spokane area.
