Local fans’ request for Arizona band Sundressed’s return is granted

By Ed Condran edc@spokesman.com edc@spokesman.com

A number of local fans who caught Sundressed open for Ann Arbor at the Pinhook in 2017 implored the Phoenix-based punk-pop band to return to Spokane.

“Some people from Spokane who were at that show asked us again and again to come back,” singer-songwriter Trevor Hedges said. “Their response was awesome. It was so cool that they were that into an opener of a show. We never thought it would take us four years to come back to Spokane, but we’re excited that we’re going to make some people happy.”

Sundressed, which will appear Tuesday with Wheelwright at Lucky You Lounge, like their peers, lost more than a year-and-a-half to the pandemic. Odds are the band would have appeared in Spokane in 2020 since its latest album, “Home Remedy,” dropped 13 months ago. The band’s second album is filled with big hooks and plenty of melody.

The title track is an anthemic single that touches on mental health, which is a subject that’s been bandied about in other Sundressed songs. “We’re open about mental health,” Hedges said while calling from his Phoenix home. “It’s a huge issue that needs to be discussed. I’m well aware how significant it is when you have issues. I had bad addiction problems in my early 20s. But I’ve been sober for 10 years. I’ve found that it’s about finding community and finding yourself and finding solace in something.”

Hedges has always found solace in music. While coming of age in the Valley of the Sun during the aughts, Hedges was soothed by the visceral sounds of punk and emo. Bands such as Taking Back Sunday and Yellowcard were the soundtrack of his childhood and have had an impact on the musical direction of Sundressed.

“I grew up with all the punk stuff,” Hedges said. “That high-energy music molded what I’m about and this band. But that’s not all that has had an effect on me as a songwriter. I’m a huge Conor Oberst fan. He’s such a great songwriter. I love what he has done as Bright Eyes. I’m a fan of what he accomplished, and I love bands like Sunny Day Real Estate.”

The message Sundressed exudes is that there is hope for young fans navigating through the complex and difficult teen years. “We cover some heavy subjects,” Hedgers said. “You can get through it. It’s going to get better.”

Sundressed, which also includes guitarists A.J. Peacox and Matt Graham, bassist Justin Portillo and drummer Vic Chan, is working on new material.

“We just finished four songs,” Hedges said. “We’re going to release them as singles over the next couple of months and then work on the next album. It’s weird talking about the next album since we’re still out supporting this album, but that’s the way it goes. We’ve had to deal with a pandemic, but it’s cool since we’re going back on the road, and we’ll finally be back in Spokane.”