What’s Worth Watching: ‘Squid Game,’ ‘Acapulco,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘ Baking Impossible’ and ‘Salt Fat Acid Heat’

Taking the internet by storm over the past week, the Korean-made competition drama “Squid Game” (2021) follows 456 debt-ridden contestants as they fight for the chance to win “a tempting prize.” The competition may consist of children’s games, but the stakes are deadly serious. “Squid Game” is available on Netflix.

“Acapulco” (2021)

After nabbing a cabana boy job at the hottest resort in Acapulco, Maximo Gallardo realizes that life by the pool couldn’t get more complicated. Starring Eugenio Derbez as a present-day Máximo and Enrique Arrizon as Maximo’s younger self, this bilingual sitcom is available on Apple TV+.

“Succession” (2018)

With its third season set to premiere on HBO Max next week, it’s about time you give this show a chance. The Roy family – known for owning the largest media and entertainment company in the world – well, their already shaky foundations are rocked when the patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), announces his intention to step down as CEO.

But before Logan can decide which of his children to pass on the company, he begins second-guessing himself. The first two seasons of “Succession” are available on HBO Max.

“Baking Impossible” (2021)

A new reality baking competition from Netflix, “Baking Impossible” challenges baking teams of two (each with one baker and one engineer who have never met) to design and build increasingly complex, delicious but architecturally sound desserts.

Hosted by magician Justin Willman, the first four episodes of “Baking Impossible” are available on Netflix, with another four to follow next Wednesday.

“Salt Fat Acid Heat” (2018)

But, if you’re looking for a cooking show that’s more heartwarming than impossible, go for this older favorite. This four-part Netflix original documentary series follows American chef, TV host and food writer Samin Nosrat as she travels from California to Italy, Japan, Mexico and back sampling what she believes to be the four unavoidable elements of cooking: salt, fat, acid and heat.

The food will grab your attention, of course, but the setting of each episode will leave you wanting to hop on a plane as much or more than you’ll want to run to the grocery store. “Salt Fat Acid Heat” is available on Netflix.