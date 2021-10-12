Court documents: Ring camera video shows aftermath of Spokane Valley mother of two’s shooting death at hands of roommate

The woman killed in Spokane Valley Sunday was allegedly shot by her roommate in a drunken rage while her children were in the house.

Lisa Shimek was pronounced dead at her home at 902 N. Wilbur Road.

Shimek and her two young children had been staying with her boyfriend, Randy Mollotte, for about three weeks before the incident, according to court documents.

The couple lived on the main level of a townhouse shared with Jason Woodlief, 42, who stayed in the basement bedroom.

On Saturday night, Shimek and her children went with Mollotte and Woodlief to Woodlief’s brother’s home to watch a boxing match, according to court documents.

Woodlief was drinking heavily and arguing with other partygoers, according to court documents. He was so upset that Mollotte left the party to get away from Woodlief, but returned to pick up Shimek and the children.

Shortly after the couple and the children arrived home at about 2 a.m. Sunday, two men arrived and said Woodlief was drunk and had smashed up their car.

A Ring camera on the townhouse door captured the exchange that followed.

Woodlief arrived at 2:22 a.m. and yelled at the two men who had just arrived telling them to leave.

Just two minutes later, the first gunshot can be heard inside the house. A man and a woman, who police presumed to be Woodlief and Shimek, could be heard arguing inside, according to court documents.

Woodlief yelled, “I’ll come in there and shoot (unintelligible),” then Shimek replied, “Why… ” before five additional gunshots went off, according to court documents.

At the same time, Mollotte left the house and appeared to be making a cellphone call.

Moments later, Woodlief exited the house carrying a black revolver with a white grip, according to court documents. He saw Mollotte outside and said, according to the records, “I shot (unintelligible).” Mollotte started yelling, “Dude! Dude! Are you serious?”

He then ran in the house calling out for Shimek.

After more yelling, Mollotte ran outside calling for a paramedic, and his neighbor in the duplex came outside and asked what was going on. Mollotte told him that Woodlief shot Shimek .

The neighbor told Mollotte to call 911, and he said he was already on the phone. The neighbor then asked where Woodlief was, to which Mollotte replied he was walking down the street.

Police arrived a short time later to find Shimek with two bullet wounds to her head. By this time, the neighbor had found Shimek’s children hiding in their bedroom, according to court records.

Police found Woodlief sitting in a yard just a block away from the shooting scene, according to court records. Woodlief immediately asked for an attorney, police said.

Court records show Woodlief then asked a deputy, “Dumb question, but can you just put a bullet in my head, please?” and, “I messed up pretty bad, didn’t I?”

Woodlief was booked into Spokane County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. His bond was set at $1 million.