Motorcyclist killed in crash near Cheney identified

A motorcyclist who was struck and killed earlier this month between Spokane and Cheney was identified as 44-year-old Rick Paetow.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Paetow died of blunt force injuries and ruled the death an accident.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said it believes a woman was driving a Nissan Sentra the afternoon of Sept. 2 and turned in front of Paetow, who braked and tried to avoid a collision with the car at Spotted and Melville roads.

Paetow died at the hospital, and no one else was injured in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s office Cpl. Mark Gregory, a spokesman for the office, said Friday the crash is under investigation.

A GoFundMe account for Paetow’s memorial costs and to support Paetow’s son has raised nearly $2,000 as of Friday afternoon.