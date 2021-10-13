Hayden Homes purchases RynBuilt homes

Hayden Homes announced Wednesday that it has acquired the lot supply of Spokane Valley-based RYN Built Homes, a family-owned business formerly known as Viking Builders.

Hayden Homes, which also has several projects in Spokane Valley, is based in Redmond, Ore., and builds homes in the North Idaho, Spokane and Tri-Cities areas.

“The addition of RYN Built Homes-land position presents an exciting opportunity for us to continue to grow our team and our footprint in the Inland Northwest and Tri-Cities housing markets,” said Hayden Homes CEO Dennis Murphy said in a news release.

“We take pride in the work we do and know RYN Built Homes, with the dedication to their customers, team members and local community, shares many of our same values.”

Hayden Homes has built around Spokane area since 1994 and also builds in the Coeur d’Alene, Hayden, Post Falls and Rathdrum communities.

“This acquisition supports our ongoing commitment and enthusiasm to build a strong community and provide homeownership opportunities for hardworking families throughout the Pacific Northwest for years to come,” Murphy said.

RYN Built homes, formerly Viking Builders, has several projects in the area.

“We will continue building apartments, some smaller single family home projects, as well as continue with land development,” RYN Built Homes CEO Ryan Olson said in the release.

“We are excited about this relationship between two well respected residential building companies.”