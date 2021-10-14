From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Matthew A. Bowen and Allison E. Vanschoor, both of Airway Heights.

Ruben M. Dias and Angelita C. Soto, both of Tensed, Idaho.

Cory D. Beck and Michaela J. Barrett, both of Cheney.

Jordan D. Lehto, of Spokane, and Heidi L. Plough, of Deer Park.

Ethan E. Wise and Channa M. Cansler, both of Airway Heights.

Eric L. Zehm, of Valleyford, and Danelle D. Koback, of Mica.

James P. Lantz and Brooke M. Holter, both of Loon Lake.

Gage Close and Megan Krizan, both of Spokane.

Christopher J. M. Darcy and Nicole I. Hitchcock, both of Spokane.

Donavan J. Neighbors and Jessica M. Rafferty, both of Spokane.

Stephen D. Fryer and Meghan R. Dillon, both of Spokane Valley.

Joel H. Linafelter and Shyann S. Otte, both of Spokane Valley.

Nathan D. Ray and Hannahlee F. Allers, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Mohammed R. Rumaihi, et al., restitution of premises.

IRE LLC v. Andrew M. Gasper, restitution of premises.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Phyllip D. Zubizareta, restitution of premises.

Sentinel Insurance Company v. Ronnie L. White, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

US Bank National Association v. Charles G. Peckham, money claimed owed.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Diana J. Bertholic, money claimed owed.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. William A. Pentland, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Watson Management Company v. George Bertie, restitution of premises.

Leo Johnson v. Patricia Anyan, restitution of premises.

Roger D. Horwath v. Christine A. Effenberger, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Jeffrey Beal v. Sarah Digby, restitution of premises.

Jared W. Stolz v. Annette N. Gautier, restitution of premises.

Shane Brickner v. Treasure Brooks, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Jacobson, Teresa M. S. Y. and Carl E., II

Schneider, Whitney E. and Carl J.

Irish, Stacy T. and Heath L.

Soria-Conklin, Maria and Conklin, Craig

Githens, Michelle L. and Andrew P.

Tlockowski, Crystal C. and Steve D.

Kasman, Allison P. and Kyle D.

Tidwell, Todd J. and Alissa J.

Knight, Robert A. and Kaiser, Sharmila R.

Miesch, Eric D. and Lara, Adrianne M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Ashish K. Bhandari, 42; $2,352.72 restitution, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Tristan E. Workman, 37; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Joseph W. Baker, 27; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Andrew H. Peone, 33; $15 fine, restitution to be determined, 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and attempt to elude a police vehicle, and being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Phillip T. Carroll, 32; more than 12 months in a prison-based alternative, 9.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Thomas M. McMahon, 58; $15 fine, 66 days in jail with credit given for 66 days served, 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary-domestic violence and two counts of violation of order.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Preston E. McClendon, 46; 61 days in jail with credit given for 61 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty to fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.