Prep football roundup: Ryan McKenna leads G-Prep over Lewis and Clark, U-Hi’s Caleb Wolcott totals four TDs in win over Ferris

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Nonleague games lists in bottom of classification.

GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 34, Lewis and Clark 7: Ryan McKenna threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns and the visiting Bullpups (6-0, 5-0) beat the Tigers (2-5, 2-4).

Lewis and Clark’s Gentz Hillburn ran for 67 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 67 yards.

University 40, Ferris 6: Caleb Wolcott threw for 132 yards and two touchdowns, ran for two more and the visiting Titans (4-3, 4-3) beat the Saxons (2-5, 2-4).

University’s Jalen King added nine receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

West Valley 21, Ridgeline 20: Grady Walker caught touchdowns of 45 and 41 yards and the Eagles (3-3, 1-2) beat the visiting Falcons (1-5, 1-5) in a nonleague game.

GSL 2A

East Valley 35, Rogers 24: Diezel Wilkinson ran for 231 yards and three touchdowns and the Knights (3-2, 2-2) beat the visiting Pirates (0-7, 0-5).

East Valley’s Joe Hofstee added 95 yards rushing and one touchdown.

Rogers’ Deon Kinsey ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns and Anthony Dearfield had 118 yards receiving with two more touchdowns.

Northeast A

Freeman 63, Medical Lake 0: Boen Phelps threw four touchdowns, ran for two more and the Scotties (5-1, 4-1) defeated the visiting Cardinals (1-3, 0-2).

Deer Park 14, Colville 8: Gavin Carnahan and Remington Scott both ran for touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally the visiting Stags (2-5, 1-3) over the Crimson Hawks (1-5, 0-3).

Idaho

Post Falls 32, Coeur d’Alene 27: Zachary Clark caught a 63-yard pass to set up the winning touchdown as the visiting Trojans (4-4, 1-1) beat the Vikings (5-2, 1-1) in a 5A Inland Empire game.

Sandpoint 41, Moscow 6: Parker Pettit threw two touchdown passes, ran for two more scores and the Bulldogs (4-2, 1-0) beat the Bears (3-5, 0-2) in a 4A Inland Empire game.

Lewiston 35, Lake City 28: Details unavailable.Northeast 2B

Liberty 40, Northwest Christian 20: Jake Jeske ran for 137 yards with three touchdowns and the Lancers (4-3, 4-3) beat the visiting Crusaders (4-3, 3-3) in a NE2B game. Northwest Christian’s Mike Bauman threw two touchdowns and ran for another.

Colfax 30, Chewelah 27: Mason Gilchrist scored a 73-yard kickoff return, rushed for another score and the Bulldogs (3-3, 2-3) beat the visiting Cougars (3-3, 3-1) in a NE2B game. Chewelah’s Clayton Jenneret threw for 164 yards and one touchdown.

Davenport 49, Kettle Falls 8: Jayvee Fudurich ran five times for 78 yards and three touchdowns and the Gorillas (6-1, 6-1) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-5, 0-5) in a NE2B game. Kettle Falls’ Kaden Erickson scored the team’s lone touchdown on a 30-yard run.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 49, Reardan 7: Brody Bones ran for 79 yards with two touchdowns and the Broncos (5-0) beat visiting Reardan (2-5) in a NE2B game.

Northeast 1BWilbur-Creston-Keller 72, Northport 0: Details unavailable.

Southeast 1BPomeroy 76, DeSales 44: Details unavailable.

Liberty Christian 64, Touchet 14: Details unavailable.

IdahoTimberlake 27, Kellogg 14: James Billingsley ran for 155 yards with two touchdowns and the Tigers (6-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (5-2, 1-1) in an Intermountain League game. Kolby Luna threw two touchdowns for Kellogg.

Bonners Ferry 41, Priest River 0: Details unavailable.