The Dirt: Spokane Housing Authority considering affordable housing complex on Daybreak Youth Services’ administrative office site

The Spokane Housing Authority is considering plans for a multifamily-affordable housing complex on the site of Daybreak Youth Services’ administration office.

The agency filed a pre-development application with the city to build a four-story, 113,600-square-foot residential housing complex with 148 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units at 960 E. Third Ave.

The development also calls for a leasing office, laundry and utility rooms, courtyard, pedestrian walkways and parking on seven parcels on land near the southwest corner of Third Avenue and Arthur Street.

The Spokane Housing Authority’s plans for the housing development are in an early stage and it scheduled a pre-development meeting with the city to verify feasibility of the project, said Brian Jennings, development director for the Spokane Housing Authority.

The agency is under contract to purchase the seven parcels of land from Daybreak and is in the due diligence phase.

If plans progress, Daybreak’s existing administration office would relocate to make way for the residential development, Jennings said.

The residential structure’s size could vary depending upon site and building requirements, he said.

The development is subject to board approval and funding, Jennings added.

“The goal is delivering affordable units and growing our portfolio,” Jennings said. “Our board has been very interested in seeing us do that.”

The project site is beneficial to residents as it’s close to transit and amenities in the Perry District, Jennings said.

The estimated project valuation is $34 million, according to the application.

The project architect is Seattle-based SMR Architects.

Construction on the multifamily development could begin in Summer 2022, pending board approval, Jennings said.

The Spokane Housing Authority began selling its portfolio of 75 single-family homes and duplexes in Spokane County last year.

The agency estimated it could raise $12 to $13 million by selling the properties and putting the money back into housing more people in non-public multifamily housing as well as creating a fund for housing needs, according to a Spokesman-Review article published in November.

The Spokane Housing Authority provides affordable housing options and assistance to more than 6,000 low-income households in six Eastern Washington counties each year through its apartment communities and a combination of tenant and project-based rental assistance.

Thrifty Supply Co. plans addition

Thrifty Supply Co. is expanding its warehouse in East Spokane.

Seattle-based Gene Morris Architect filed a pre-development application with the city on behalf of Thrifty Supply Co. to build a 18,350-square-foot addition to its existing warehouse at 401 N. Helena St.

The project’s estimated valuation is $1.8 million, according to the application.

Thrifty Supply Co. is a heating and air conditioning distribution company founded in Seattle by Harold Gorlick and his brother, Moe, in 1951.

By 1985, Thrifty Supply Co. added new leadership and a line of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, according to the company’s website.

In 2018, the company acquired assets of Blacks Wholesale, an HVAC distributor with five branches throughout Eastern Washington and Montana.

Thrifty Supply Co. now operates branches in 11 cities in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and Northern California.

Circle K building in Airway Heights

Circle K Stores Inc. is building a new convenience store in Airway Heights.

The company filed a building permit application with the city to construct a 5,200-square-foot convenience store and fuel canopy at 9132 W. U.S. Highway 2.

The permit valuation is $1.1 million, according to the application.

The project contractor has not yet been determined.

Irvine, California-based GreenbergFarrow is designing the convenience store.