New bar and cafe opens as part of a Davenport Hotel remodel

The new Davenport Lobby Bar had its grand opening Friday in the lobby of The Davenport Hotel. The lobby bar menu features classic cocktails from the 1910s and '20s. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

A remodel of a portion of the Davenport Hotel lobby was unveiled to the public Friday – and nothing about it is minimalistic.

From the historic 1914 building’s northern entrance, one must walk past the Peacock Room Lounge to visit the hotel’s newest drinking spot, named the Lobby Bar.

Encircled in marbled surfaces and gold accents, the bar is fitted with Victorian light fixtures, classic artistic finishings and elaborate velvet seating that pays homage to its roughly century-long reign as a landmark of the Inland Northwest.

Designed by legendary architect Kirtland Cutter, the hotel at 10 S. Post St. was renovated in 2002 by hoteliers Walt and Karen Worthy. The project included restoring “the hand-painted frescoes, ornate woodwork and European-inspired marble,” according to its website.

Earlier this year, the lobby renovation project began with the construction of Emporium, a café and retail operation across the hallway from Peacock.

“These immersive gathering spaces are designed for our guests and locals to come together,” Melissa Green, managing director for the Davenport Hotels, said in a news release ahead of the opening of the renovated space. “The new Lobby Bar and Emporium will elevate the guest experience, while continuing to preserve the heart of our historic hotel.”

In 2021, the hotel was purchased by Denver-based KSL Capital Partners, according to Spokesman-Review reports. On behalf of the company, Davidson Hospitality Group of Atlanta managed the renovation project. Davidson operates Spokane hotel collection Davenport Hotels, which also includes the Davenport Tower, Davenport Lusso, the Centennial Hotel and the Davenport Grand.

The Friday grand opening event doubled as a ceremonial rebranding of the building from the Historic Davenport to its original name, the Davenport Hotel.

The renovation project is the largest investment in the 1914 property since the $40 million renovation of the hotel was completed in 2002, Davenport spokesperson Danielle Beaudine said in a news release.

According to permits submitted to the city of Spokane, the lobby renovation project consisted of about 400 square feet of space for the bar and about 2,400 square feet for the Emporium.

Davidson will undertake another renovation project to the Davenport Lusso later this year.