Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brian S. Murdock, of Spokane, and Nichole M. Durrell Lusk, of Spokane Valley.

Bernell L. Henderson and Sandra D. Barnes, both of Spokane Valley.

Teven J. Burke and Vanessa E. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Garrett T. Wacker and Peyton A. Barcellos, both of Spokane.

Timmothy L. Black, of Airway Heights, and Annette M. Dixon, of Spokane.

Spencer B. Johnson and Cora N. Zeff, both of Spokane.

Jay T. Adkins and Taylor A. Western, both of Spokane.

Robert A. Cook, of Deer Park, and Linda L. Cunningham, of Spokane.

Cory A. Szep and Jasmine M. McGee, both of Spokane Valley.

Richard D. Hackman, of Gladstone, Ore., and Jamie P. Frisby, of Spokane Valley.

Eric G. Shepard and Nemiah A. Shepard, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Son’s Of Painting LLC, et al., property damages.

IRE LLC v. Ryan A. Webb, et al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Williams, Judy L. and Michael S.

Lord-Flynn, Danielle A. and Shilo M.

Short, Ralee A. and Razo, Alfonso L.

Grendel-Culev, Irene A. and Culev, Anatoli

Dirubio, Anthony M. and Dirubio, Amanda P.

Ymer, Elisabeth M. and Jesse E.

Benson, Sarah K. and Martinez, Miguel A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Louis L. Hanson, also known as Louis L. Montoya, 38; $3,506.96 restitution, 540 months in prison, 36 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree murder.

Christopher Doty, 58; 70 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of harassment and three counts of second-degree perjury.

Dylan T. Lysiak, 22; more than 12 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Martia R. Alderman, 27; 90 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to cyberstalking (threats to kill).

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Katie E. Bliss, 34; restitution to be determined, 26 days in jail with credit given for 26 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and harassment.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Jesse R. Spears, 31; $350 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, more than 12 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Michael P. Price

Dustin N. Matthews, 40; 51 days in jail with credit given for 51 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Charles J. Vigil, 63; $1,245.50 fine, four days in jail with credit given for one day served, 180 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Aaron W. Fiorini, 39; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

Christina R. Overly, 44; $15 fine, 49 days in jail with credit given for 49 days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault and no-contact/protection order violation.