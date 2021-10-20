From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jesse S. Smith and Shakira N. A. Kabir, both of Spokane.

Michael C. McNall and Caroline B. Wyatt, both of Spokane Valley.

Carlos Plascencia and Grace K. Harris, both of Spokane.

Travis W. Hawk and Tanya R. Blake, both of Spokane.

Richard Postera and Alexis Fergison, both of Newman Lake.

Renee L. Daems and Brooke L. Stewart Garrison, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Venkatachalam Shanmugasundaram v. Chris Martinez, et al., restitution of premises.

Autumn Leaf Furnished Apartments v. Carol Pentz, et al., restitution of premises.

James C. McPhetridge, et al., v. Jason Clark, et al., restitution of premises.

Janell Harvey, et al., v. Morris General Contracting LLC, et al., complaint.

City of Cheney v. Marcus Woods, complaint for abatement of nuisance, warrant of abatement and injunctive relief.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Veselka, Kristen M. and George P.

Nelson-Case, Carie A. and Case, Darren D.

Price, Tina M. and Joshua L.

Kinghorn, Molly K. and Jason L.

Swenson, Kylie N. C. and Priebe, Dylan M. J.

Bunch, Deanna J. and Donald A.

Castaneda, Patricia and Quintero, Antonio

Doyle, Mary L. and Nathion B.

Izuora, Courtney T. and Galimore, Madison N.

Shaffer, Ryan S. and Jessica L.

Stafford, Quovadis M. and Farlough, Marlon J.

Every, Erin R. and Jonathan P.

Spencer, Wendy M. and Richard K.

Krebs, Jessica L. and Eric S.

Meyers, Scott A. and Virginia L.

Schaut, Sarah B. S. and Kenneth A.

Pratt, Kimm A. and Williams, Thomas W.

West, Robin J. and Jeffrey L.

Fischer, Robyn L. and Dustin F.

Foreman, Jacquelynn N. and Anderson, Nevada L.

Reynolds, Michelle L. and Ryan A.

Marriages decreed invalid

Patton, Christy and Gamboa, Arthur R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Julian Almaguer, 46; no penalties, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Nathan D. Mora, 32; $15 fine, 30 months in a prison-based alternative, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of order.

Adine A. Flagel, 27; restitution to be determined, 4.5 months in jail with credit given for 86 days served, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree assault and second-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Aimee R. Kowell, Northport, Wash.; debts of $30,864.

Robert E. Covington, Liberty Lake; debts of $487,507.

Daniel B. and Nyree D. Gupton, Spokane; debts of $60,222.

Steven D. and Shelly M. Viers, Spokane; debts of $67,972.

Steven G. Harper, Newport; debts of $219,269.

Devan D. Galloway, Spokane; debts of $95,391.

Stephan A. and Bonnie L. Walters, Edwall, Wash.; debts of $123,249.

Wynter M. Haulet, Greenacres; debts of $49,275.

Tricia L. Webb, Spokane Valley; debts of $37,280.

Nancy A. Sonduck, Spokane; debts of $129,788.

David A. Sharp and Judith R. Brown Hawk, Valley, Wash.; debts of $70,265.

Claudia Sanchez, Liberty Lake; debts of $24,502.

Amber C. Malek, Spokane; debts of $234,830.

Thomas J. Dalpez, Edwall, Wash.; debts of $42,349.

Stephanie S. Nauertz, Veradale; debts of $39,533.

Henry E. Butler, Ephrata; debts not listed.

Scott R. and Alysha Marie C. Durham, Spokane; debts of $55,763.

Cara R. Caddell, Spokane; debts of $15,429.

Brenda S. DeShazer, Medical Lake; debts of $225,481.

Frederick M. Mika, Spokane; debts of $118,466.

Lyudmila B. Petrova, Spokane; debts of $18,145.

Wage-earner petitions

Paul C. and Cynthia A. Schott, Chewelah; debts of $272,611.

Jessie W. and Rebekah A. Wallace, Fairchild Air Force Base; debts of $85,688.