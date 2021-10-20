Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 20, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Jesse S. Smith and Shakira N. A. Kabir, both of Spokane.
Michael C. McNall and Caroline B. Wyatt, both of Spokane Valley.
Carlos Plascencia and Grace K. Harris, both of Spokane.
Travis W. Hawk and Tanya R. Blake, both of Spokane.
Richard Postera and Alexis Fergison, both of Newman Lake.
Renee L. Daems and Brooke L. Stewart Garrison, both of Spokane Valley.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Venkatachalam Shanmugasundaram v. Chris Martinez, et al., restitution of premises.
Autumn Leaf Furnished Apartments v. Carol Pentz, et al., restitution of premises.
James C. McPhetridge, et al., v. Jason Clark, et al., restitution of premises.
Janell Harvey, et al., v. Morris General Contracting LLC, et al., complaint.
City of Cheney v. Marcus Woods, complaint for abatement of nuisance, warrant of abatement and injunctive relief.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Veselka, Kristen M. and George P.
Nelson-Case, Carie A. and Case, Darren D.
Price, Tina M. and Joshua L.
Kinghorn, Molly K. and Jason L.
Swenson, Kylie N. C. and Priebe, Dylan M. J.
Bunch, Deanna J. and Donald A.
Castaneda, Patricia and Quintero, Antonio
Doyle, Mary L. and Nathion B.
Izuora, Courtney T. and Galimore, Madison N.
Shaffer, Ryan S. and Jessica L.
Stafford, Quovadis M. and Farlough, Marlon J.
Every, Erin R. and Jonathan P.
Spencer, Wendy M. and Richard K.
Krebs, Jessica L. and Eric S.
Meyers, Scott A. and Virginia L.
Schaut, Sarah B. S. and Kenneth A.
Pratt, Kimm A. and Williams, Thomas W.
West, Robin J. and Jeffrey L.
Fischer, Robyn L. and Dustin F.
Foreman, Jacquelynn N. and Anderson, Nevada L.
Reynolds, Michelle L. and Ryan A.
Marriages decreed invalid
Patton, Christy and Gamboa, Arthur R.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Michael P. Price
Julian Almaguer, 46; no penalties, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Nathan D. Mora, 32; $15 fine, 30 months in a prison-based alternative, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of order.
Adine A. Flagel, 27; restitution to be determined, 4.5 months in jail with credit given for 86 days served, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree assault and second-degree rendering criminal assistance.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Aimee R. Kowell, Northport, Wash.; debts of $30,864.
Robert E. Covington, Liberty Lake; debts of $487,507.
Daniel B. and Nyree D. Gupton, Spokane; debts of $60,222.
Steven D. and Shelly M. Viers, Spokane; debts of $67,972.
Steven G. Harper, Newport; debts of $219,269.
Devan D. Galloway, Spokane; debts of $95,391.
Stephan A. and Bonnie L. Walters, Edwall, Wash.; debts of $123,249.
Wynter M. Haulet, Greenacres; debts of $49,275.
Tricia L. Webb, Spokane Valley; debts of $37,280.
Nancy A. Sonduck, Spokane; debts of $129,788.
David A. Sharp and Judith R. Brown Hawk, Valley, Wash.; debts of $70,265.
Claudia Sanchez, Liberty Lake; debts of $24,502.
Amber C. Malek, Spokane; debts of $234,830.
Thomas J. Dalpez, Edwall, Wash.; debts of $42,349.
Stephanie S. Nauertz, Veradale; debts of $39,533.
Henry E. Butler, Ephrata; debts not listed.
Scott R. and Alysha Marie C. Durham, Spokane; debts of $55,763.
Cara R. Caddell, Spokane; debts of $15,429.
Brenda S. DeShazer, Medical Lake; debts of $225,481.
Frederick M. Mika, Spokane; debts of $118,466.
Lyudmila B. Petrova, Spokane; debts of $18,145.
Wage-earner petitions
Paul C. and Cynthia A. Schott, Chewelah; debts of $272,611.
Jessie W. and Rebekah A. Wallace, Fairchild Air Force Base; debts of $85,688.
