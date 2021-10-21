Music calendar Oct. 22-29 – Pigs on the Wing, Elvis Benefit Concert, Desperate8s and Itchy Kitty

Heather King Band – Cover band. 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Dangerous Type – Rock/classic rock cover band. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Elvis Benefit Concert – Featuring Ben Klein as Elvis and Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash tribute artists. Proceeds benefit Corbin Senior Center. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required for entry. For tickets, visit corbinseniorcenter.org amd call (509) 327-1584. 1 p.m. Friday, Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. $15 matinee; $20 soiree.

Kosh – Singer-songwriter. 5-8 p.m. Friday, Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

CeCe Censor – Singer-songwriter. 6-8 p.m. Friday, Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Luke Yates and Christy Lee – Country. 6:30 p.m. Friday, MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

Pigs on the Wing: A Tribute to Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here Tour – A full album performance of Pink Floyd’s 1975 “Wish You Were Here,” followed by a second set of Pink Floyd music from throughout the Roger Waters era. 7:30-10:30 p.m.m Friday, Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $25. (509) 413-2915.

WSU Faculty Artist Series: Christopher Wilson, Percussion – An evening of music for marimba, including the world premiere of a piece by professor emeritus David Jarvis, as well as other works by Keiko Abe, Eric Sammut and WSU alumnus Zachery Meier. The recital will feature professor of bassoon Jacqueline Wilson. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

Hell’s Belles – Woman-led AC/DC cover band. With Chase the Sun. 8 p.m. Friday, Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $18-$20. (866) 468-7623.

Spilt Milk – Americana rock. With Cuchulain and Rosie. 8 p.m. Friday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $12-$15. (206) 499-9173.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. 9 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

The Pond – Bluegrass. 9 p.m. Friday, John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.

Sam Leyde – Singer-songwriter. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Coeur d’Alene Cellars, 3890 N. Schreiber Way, Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-2336.

Walker Hayes (sold out) – Country. 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nashville North, 6361 W. Seltice Way, State Line. $15. (208) 457-9128.

Mike and Shanna Thompson – Pop/rock/blues. 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Kevin Dorin – Singer-songwriter. 7 p.m. Saturday, Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Purity Ring: Tour de Womb (canceled) – Synth/dream pop. With Dawn Richard. Saturday, Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. (866) 468-7623.

Tribute to Sir Elton John by Jeffrey Allen – Direct from Las Vegas, Jeffrey Allen shows off piano skills, entertainment prowess and costumes in a high-energy rock and roll performance. 8 p.m. Saturday, Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$30. (509) 227-7638.

Super Sparkle Farewell Show – Indie rock/pop. Featuring two full sets and special guests. 8 p.m. Saturday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15. (206) 499-9173.

General Mojo’s – Psych-pop. 9 p.m. Saturday, John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.

Chasing Eos – Rock. 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Robin Fleetwood and Max – Fleetwood Mac tribute band. 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Iron Horse Bar and Grill, 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

Idaho Bach Festival – A three-day festival. Monday features Palouse Brass, an ensemble composed of professional brass players from UI and WSU. Tuesday features faculty solos and ensembles (this performance takes place at Haddock Performance Hall). Wednesday features student solos and ensembles, including the Vandaleers. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. University of Idaho, University Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. $7 adults; $5 students and seniors. (208) 885-6231.

Nick Wiebe – Singer-songwriter cover artist. 6-8 p.m. Monday, Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. 7 p.m. Monday, Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

In Your Grave – Hardcore. With Farmacy, Those Damn Kids and Enemy Mine. 9 p.m. Monday, Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. $5-$8. (208) 773-4706.

WSU Percussion Ensemble Concert – An evening of music for drums, keyboards and even metal pipes. The program will include works by Anthony Cirone, Carlos Chávez, David Gillingham and more. WSU professor of flute Dr. Sophia Tegart will perform as soloist on a chamber work by Allison Loggins-Hull. 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, WSU Kimbrough Concert Hall, 680 NE Library Road, Pullman. (509) 335-4148.

Lucas Brown – Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Bright Moments – Jazz trio. 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

John Firshi – Singer-songwriter. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Crown Rational – Singer-songwriter duo. With Ben Vogel. 7 p.m. Wednesday, The Black Diamond, 9614 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $5. (509) 891-8357.

Satsuma – Funk/R&B. 8-11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

UI Student Recital: Anton Brence – On saxophone, accompanied by Spencer Cuppage on piano, K.C. Isaman on bass and Mason Oyler on drums. 6-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Free. (208) 596-0887.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. (509) 838-7815.

TLC (canceled) – R&B/pop. Thursday, Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. (800) 523-2464.

Bill Mattocks and Friends Blue Halloween Show – Blues. 7 p.m. Thursday, Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. $10. (509) 838-7815.

WSU Tuba Studio Concert – To close this fall’s Oktubafest at WSU, members of the tuba-euphonium studio will perform solos, duets and other chamber music. The concert will close with the WSU Tuba Choir performing “Soundings” by Steve Matchett and “Innovation” by Akira Toda. 7:30-9 p.m. Thursday, WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

Carter Hudson – Singer-songwriter. 8 p.m. Thursday. 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Buffalo Jones Birthday Bash-nanza – Alt-country indie rock. 8 p.m. Thursday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10-$12. (206) 499-9173.

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. 9 p.m. Thursday, Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Dragonfly – Dance/rock cover band. 9 p.m. Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Harwood Heart – Bluegrass/folk/jazz/Americana. 7 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30, Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Rock Candy – Rock/dance. 8 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30, Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

WSU Student Recital: Amber Vosk – On trumpet. 4:10-5 p.m. Oct. 29, WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

Devon Wade – Country/rock/pop. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29, MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 200 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

Inland Northwest Opera’s “Orpheus and Eurydice” – The ancient legend of Orpheus and Eurydice is brought to life through Christoph Willibald Gluck’s score in this all-new production. When Eurydice passes away, her husband, Orpheus, is given a chance to lead her out of the Underworld; but there’s just one catch that may cause him to lose her forever. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and 3 p.m. Oct. 31, Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$92. (509) 624-1200.

UI Jazz Combos – Jazz. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29, University of Idaho, Lionel Hampton School of Music, Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. $7 adults; $5 students and seniors. (208) 885-6111.

Itchy Kitty – Punk. With Gotu Gotu and the Dilrods. 8-11:30 p.m Oct. 29. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. (509) 863-8098.

Cory Branan – Singer-songwriter. 8 p.m. Oct. 29, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $14-$17. (206) 499-9173.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. 9 p.m. Oct. 29, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.