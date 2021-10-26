Bert Kreischer announces Berty Boy Relapse Tour stop at First Interstate Center on May 1

On the heels of his successful 2021 Berty Boy Relapse Tour, award-winning comic, author and podcast host Bert Kreischer has announced the next leg of his 50-date tour beginning in Vancouver, B.C., on Jan. 13, and the schedule include a stop at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on May 1.

In addition to seven shows rescheduled due to COVID-19, Kreischer has added 43 locations to his tour, which goes on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at bertbertbert.com and ticketmaster.com.

After filming Legendary Entertainment’s flick “The Machine” in Serbia this year, an adaptation of the viral story Kreischer told onstage about getting involved with the Russian mob while studying abroad in college, he returned to his alma mater Florida State University during homecoming weekend for a sold-out show, a full-circle moment 24 years in the making.

His most recent standup special, “Hey Big Boy,” as well as “Secret Time” and “The Machine,” are streaming on Netflix. Kreischer also hosts “The Go Big Show” on TBS, where he just wrapped recording season 2 set to premiere in early 2022.

Variety honored Kreischer with the Creative Impact in Comedy Award this year to celebrate his continued success and impressive innovation, citing his sincere nature and saying his “success isn’t a surprise … and he couldn’t be anything but himself.”