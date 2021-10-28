Music calendar Oct. 29-Nov. 5 – Stagecoach West, Sawyer Brown, Devon Wade and Itchy Kitty

Dragonfly – Dance/rock cover band. Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Harwood Heart – Bluegrass/folk/jazz/Americana. Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Rock Candy – Rock/dance. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

WSU Student Recital: Amber Vosk – on trumpet. Friday, 4:10-5 p.m. WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

Devon Wade – Country/rock/pop. Friday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 200 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

Stagecoach West – Five-piece band playing a variety of classic rock, country and standards. Friday, 7-10 p.m. Fraternal Order of Eagles Spokane Valley, 16801 E Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 922-3433.

Inland Northwest Opera’s “Orpheus and Eurydice” – The ancient legend of Orpheus and Eurydice is brought to life through Christopher Gluck’s score in this all-new production. Friday, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 3 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$92. (509) 624-1200.

UI Jazz Combos – Jazz. Friday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. University of Idaho, Lionel Hampton School of Music, Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. $7 adults; $5 students and seniors. (208) 885-6111.

Itchy Kitty – Punk. With Gotu Gotu and the Dilrods. Friday, 8-11:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. (509) 863-8098.

Cory Branan – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $14-$17. (206) 499-9173.

American Bonfire – Country/rock. Friday, 8 p.m. Whiskey Glasses, 4211 E. Westwood Ave., Chattaroy. (509) 238-6253.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Friday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

WSU Choral Festival – All-day music event featuring WSU choirs students. Contact Michelle White at michellew@wsu.edu and (509) 335-7696 for details. Saturday. WSU Kimbrough Concert Hall, 680 NE Library Road, Pullman. (509) 335-4148.

WSU High School Marching Band Contest – The WSU Marching Band Championships is an all-day event at Gesa Field showcasing 15 of the best high school marching bands from Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana. Contact troy.bennefield@wsu.edu and visit marchingband.wsu.edu/wsu-marching-band-championships for details. Saturday. Washington State University, 1630 N.E. Valley Road, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

Ron Criscione – Folk/rock singer-songwriter. Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Cellars, 3890 N. Schreiber Way, Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-2336.

John Firshi – Blues/folk/Latin singer-songwriter. Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Okay, Honey – Folk singer-songwriter duo. Saturday, 6 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

Black Label Monster Mash With the B Radicals – Funk/rock. With 528 Tribe. Dress up for a chance to win a one-year mug club membership. Saturday, 6 p.m. Black Label Brewing Co., 19 W. Main St. (509) 822-7436.

Baker, Thomas and Packwood – Singer-songwriter trio. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

Sovereign Citizen and the Non Prophets – Metal. With Kozmik Dreamzz and Jake Rozier Band. Saturday, 7 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. (208) 773-4706.

Mayday – Hip-hop. With 1ton of Potluck, Eazz, Dirty Savage and Chase That Money. Saturday, 7-11 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $20. (509) 863-8098.

Halloween Show – Line up includes Xurs, Balonely, Uh Oh and the Oh Wells, Big Raffle, Trash Casket, Matthew Hughes from Atari Ferrari. Proof of vaccination and masks required. Saturday, 8 p.m. Baby Bar, 827 W. First Ave. $10. (509) 847-1234.

Nights of Neon – Funk. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Blake Braley – Funk/soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

The Shift – Rock covers. Sunday, 3-7 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Tubaween – A University of Idaho music fundraiser benefitting future tuba/euphonium events and guest artists. Sunday, 4-5 p.m. University of Idaho, Lionel Hampton School of Music, Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. (208) 885-6111.

The Black Jacket Symphony presents: “Led Zeppelin IV” (rescheduled) – A full-album performance of ” Led Zeppelin IV.” Rescheduled date to be announced. Sunday, 8 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. (509) 227-7638.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Akropolis Reed Quintet – Hosted by the WSU School of Music. Monday, 7:30-9 p.m. WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

UI Student Chamber Music Recital – Featuring student musicians from the Lionel Hampton School of Music. Tuesday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. University of Idaho, Lionel Hampton School of Music, Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. (208) 885-6111.

Lucas Brown – Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Post Animal – Psychedelic rock. With Hot Flash Heat Wave and Reptaliens. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $16-$18. (206) 499-9173.

WSU Jazz Festival – An all-day event featuring faculty ensemble Jazz Northwest, the award-winning WSU Jazz Big Band and Big Band II under the direction of Greg Yasinitsky, regents professor and coordinator of jazz studies. Saxophonist and composer David Larsen is a guest. Visit events.wsu.edu/event/jazz-festival-6 for performance details. Wednesday. WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Free. (509) 335-3564.

Carter Hudson – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 8 p.m. 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

UI Convocation: Students and Ensembles – Featuring select Lionel Hampton School of Music students and ensembles. Thursday, 2:30-3:30 p.m. University of Idaho, Lionel Hampton School of Music, Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. (208) 885-6111.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. (509) 838-7815.

Sawyer Brown – Country/pop. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $39-$69. (509) 481-2800.

WSU Orchestra Concert – Thursday, 7:30-9 p.m. WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

Andrew Duhon – Singer-songwriter. With Lucas Brown. Thursday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $18-$20. (206) 499-9173.

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Thrift Store Kings – Rock. Nov. 5. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. $5. (509) 838-7815.

Steve Rush and Scott Taylor – Blues/rock/swing. Nov. 5, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Bodysnatcher (sold out) – Deathcore. With Boundries, Left to Suffer, Mouth for War and Dead Low. Nov. 5, 6-11 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. (509) 863-8098.

Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs – Featuring Jazz Bands I, II and III, Jazz Choir I and Chamber Jazz Choir. Nov. 5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. University of Idaho, University Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. (208) 885-6231.

Kuinka – Folk pop. Spilt Milk. Nov. 5, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15-$18. (206) 499-9173.

Rival Sons – Rock. With Ida Mae and Jameson Burt. Nov. 5, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $26. (866) 468-7623.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Nov. 5, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Outer Resistance – Rock. Nov. 5, 9 p.m. Jackson St. Bar and Grill, 2436 N. Astor St. (509) 315-8497.