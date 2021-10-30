Halloween coloring contest: Boo-tiful and spooky pumpkins

Nearly 240 children entered this year’s Halloween coloring contest, and The Spokesman-Review judges were really impressed by the kooky, spooky, creative and boo-tiful pumpkins.

In the 4-and-younger age group, color ruled.

Kein Jenkin, 3, of Spokane Valley, our youngest winner, used patchwork for a creative approach featuring nice fall colors.

Mike Haeger, 4, of Spokane created an abstract pumpkin with unique eyes and bugs, bloody teeth and good use of color.

Grace Blair, 4, of Mead was this features editor’s favorite with her fabulous use of glam and camp (over the top in a fun way). Glitter and jewels are always a “yes!”

In the 5-to-8 age group, which had the most entries at 130 pumpkins, creativity reigned.

Audrey Fuget, 8, of Spokane Valley turned her pumpkin into a cat, and the judges thought it, and her coloring, were purr-fect.

Isabell Carrier, 7, of Corvallis, Oregon, incorporated a Day of the Dead theme in her very creative pumpkin with a lot of different elements.

Emma Engfer, 7, of St. John, Wash., included keyhole eyes, small details in the background as well as leaves and flowers in her winning pumpkin.

And in the 9-to-12 age group, the kids went high-brow and dark.

William White, 9, of Coeur d’Alene had an impressive take on Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night.” Wow!

Zander Fox. 9, of Veradale had a great theme and color manipulation, which looked like a very cool cutout, in his pumpkin.

And C. Thomas Baker, 11, of Spokane, our oldest winner, impressed with his details, skillful drawing, creepy face, expression and composition.

This year’s nine winners will receive gift certificates to Mobius Discovery Center.

Thanks to everyone who entered their pumpkins – the judges loved them! All the entries will be displayed in the lobby windows at The Spokesman-Review, 999 W. Riverside Ave., for a few weeks.

Happy Halloween!